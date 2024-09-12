ASUU Begins Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Gombe State University chapter, has declared a total and indefinite strike over unmet demands.

The strike was announced after a congress meeting on Wednesday.

This is the first internal strike since the university was founded.

Key grievances include the non-implementation of a 2021 Memorandum of Action, which outlined financial improvements for the institution.

Among the unresolved issues are unpaid academic allowances, the lack of a training fund for academic staff, unfulfilled minimum wage adjustments, and the non-payment of promotional arrears for the years 2020 to 2023.

Despite previous agreements to provide increased funding, lecturers claim the government only disbursed additional funds for two months in 2021.

The underfunding has also forced the university to introduce extra fees, placing more strain on students.

Efforts to resolve the issues through discussions with prominent state figures have been unsuccessful, leaving the lecturers with no option but to strike.

“The members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Gombe State University branch have endured a debilitating working conditions in the university for too long as a result of issues of inadequate funding, non implementation of the content of the 2021 MOA, and refusal to implement current salaries table for academics in Nigerian universities.