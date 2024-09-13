Security Operatives Move Against Kidnappers At FUTO Gate

The Imo State Police Command, in close collaboration with the military, has launched a specialized operation to dismantle kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent criminal syndicates that have been terrorizing residents in the Obinze, Ihiagwa, Avu, Federal University of Technology (FUTO) axis in Owerri and other areas in the State. This joint effort underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. The operation will leverage the combined expertise and resources of both agencies to bring those responsible for these criminal acts to justice.

Recent reports of increased kidnapping incidents in these areas have raised significant concern among residents and students. In response, the Imo State Police Command has deployed a team of highly trained personnel to conduct focused operations aimed at neutralizing the threat posed by these criminal elements. Our objective is to enhance the peace and security of the State and to guarantee that educational institutions, including FUTO, remain safe environments for learning.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, solicits the maximum cooperation of the general public in this effort and urges residents to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station promptly or via 0803 477 3600. By working together, we can enhance our efforts to combat these criminal elements effectively.

The Command, alongside our military partners, remains committed to upholding law and order and will continue to provide updates on the progress of the operation as they become available.