Chikadibia Anyanwu Retracts Allegation Of Land Grabbing Made Against Morocco, Onuegbu

The Allegation of Land Grabbing made Against High Chief Nnamdi Oparaugo(Morrocco) Chief and Barrister Enyinna Onuegbu by Mr Chikadibia Anyanwu and others, have been retracted and withdrawn,as Chikadibia has described the story as an error.

Anyanwu in a Letter written and signed by himself and made available to TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER said he regretted the embarrassment such Allegation may caused Morrocco and Onuegbu.

“I , Anyanwu Chikadibia of Umumba,Obioma Autonomous Community in Ngor Okpala LGA do hereby retract the allegation of land grabbing I made against High Chief Nnamdi Oparaugo(Morrocco) and Bar Enyinna Onuegbu published in TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER, Thursday, August ,15,2024 and FRONTLINE EXPRESS of Saturday, August 10,2024. The allegation was made in error” the letter read.

It would be recalled that Anyanwu Chikadibia published stories in both Newspapers where he alleged that Morrocco forcefully enrcounched into their family land located in Ngor Okpala LGA.

However High Morrocco denied the allegation, showing documents from Court Judgements which authenticated his ownership of the said land.

Morrocco is a Known Land Speculator and Agent who deals on Property, while Bar Onuegbu is the Chief Political Adviser SA,to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Therefore, having discovered his error, Anyanwu has now apologized to both Gentlemen and withdrew to story of Land Grabbing allegation.

When contacted, High Chief Oparaugo (MORROCCO) acknowledged the receipt of the Letter of retraction from Anyanwu Chikadibia.