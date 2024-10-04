Ex Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere  Challenges Political Leaders, On  Democratic Tenets

The former deputy governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has challenged political leaders , stakeholders across the country to work assiduously, so as to embrace democratic tenets, which encompasses good governance, transparency and accountability.

Prince Madumere emphasized that these ingredients forms the threshold of thriving democracy.

Prince Madumere submitted that Nations desirous of sustainable development embrace the formula as World standard practice and Nigeria at 64 has no option than to adopt same.

The APC stalwart made these postulations while addressing Journalists in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The former deputy governor, Prince Madumere enjoined the leadership to entrench holistic approach to governance, earn the citizens confidence and trust through the creaton of an environment where the peoples interest, welfare takes center stage.

He highlighted that in true democratic dispensation, the citizens expects that their vote count, rights and privileges in place, liberty of citizenry to elect candidates of their choice sacrosanct.

According to him, as the nation continues to bask in the euphoria of 64th Independence celebration, ” let us reflect on where we are going from, and together build to an egalitarian society where justice, equity and fair play reign supreme .’

He said: “We must strive to maintain the legacies of our heroes past who fought gallantly to secure the independence by upholding the moral values put in place by our founding fathers, such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Alhaji Tafawa Belewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Michael Okpara.

These past leaders lived a life worthy of emulation and we must strive at all times to keep the flag flying” .

Prince Madumere submitted that all hands must be on deck in sustaining democracy to ensure the struggle of the nation’s founding fathers and heroes of democracy, especially those who fought for the nations independence will not be in vain.

He implored Nigerians to join hands together to build a nation of our collective dreams and aspirants.” Prince Madumere maintained that the nations independence is a symbol of Nigerians’ aspirations for unity, sustainability, improved standard of living, and true democratic practices for us and future generation.

“As we celebrate our 64th Independence anniversary, want to implore all Nigerians to remain steadfast, guard our fledgling democracy jealously, remain united as one, great people with a common destiny, and, most importantly, continue to have faith in the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC),”

Prince Madumere revealed that the President is committed to the Renewed Hope agenda, and works assiduously to ensure that Nigerians reaps the dividends of democracy..

Imo ex deputy governor opined that the leadership must rethink , retool and reengineer the system and called for paradigm shift towards an inclusive and equitable society, where the citizenry take active part in deciding who superintendents over the affairs of the nation.

He called on Nigerians to keep hope alive and sustain the current democratic dispensation by working hard , trust and believe in the system as together we lift the country to the promise land.

Prince Madumere urged the leadership to conscientiously put mechanism in place aimed at improving the electoral system so as to rekindle the peoples confidence in the system.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain urged the leaders to always present a level playing ground so that no one feels cheated and disenfranchised

Speaking in respect of the proposed cabinet rejig, he advised President Tinubu to go for tested technocrats, who would assist in reviving the economy and stabilize our currency. to compete favourable in the world economic market.

According to him, the masses are suffering and advised the President to take a in second look at his polices, with the aim of finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the citizenry.