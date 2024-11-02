Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie Wins Re-Election, As Hon Theo Mmeremukwu Emerges V. Mayor Elect Diamond Brothers International

The Globally renowned Club, Diamond Brothers International has conducted a fresh election to elect new set of Executives that will pilot the affairs of the Club in the next 3yrs.

The Election which took place on October 27, 2024 went smoothly but was fiercely and hotly contested among three Aspirants for the Office of the Mayor which is the supreme position in the Association.

The incumbent Mayor, Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie was challenged by the Vice Mayor, Hon Abba Eustace Amarachukwu and Deacon Christian Nwabueze Okpoagu(Peter Ezeibe). After months of severe campaigns by the Aspirants, the incumbent, Anozie secured victory by Polling 57 votes, Abba got 38 votes,while 6 votes went to Ukpoagu.

The election was conducted by Diamond Independent Electoral Commission under the chairmanship of Patron Charles Nzeribe,(Dangote) Secretary Nze Stanley Ibeh (Dike Udo) with reputable members Attorney Ugochukwu Anyiam, Hon Ben Nwude and Hon Fred Agudike.

The exercise was adjudged to be the most transparent, freest and fairest in Diamond history with the introduction of online voting for Diapora members both in the UK, USA, Brazil, South Korea and Nigerian Branches of the International Brotherhood Organisation.

Other members of the Executive elected include Hon Henry Osuagwu (Tempo. Com) who returned as Secretary, Hon Chinedu Nnabuke (Mbamaonyeukwu) Treasurer, Hon Melvin Onyedu Financial Secretary, Hon Ifeanyi Udenyi Publicity Secretary, Hon Ifeanyi Chianumba Assistant Secretary, Hon Michael Aloma Welfare Officer and Hon Godwin Eneh, Provost.

The General Congress of Diamond International and the Pillars of Diamond have sent in their congratulatory messages ranging from the Apex Leader, Chancellor Chidi Anyanwu, Chancellor Douglas Alozie, Grand Patron Cadinal Chidi Ewurum, Okenze Iyke Francis Igbo, Chief Chijioke Nwanneri (Duke Nigeria) Nze Ugochukwu Achonye, Founders Bruno Oparaocha, Bobo Ukiwe, Ugochukwu Ebere, Prince Udemezuo, Nze Nasa Osuala, Izu Okoro, Don Richard Madu, Patron Steve Iwu, Chief chimezie Njoku, Ikedi Ubochi, Martin Nweke(Omeogo) Ambasador Oluchi Uzoma, Murphy Ugochukwu, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, Kachi Adiba, Bokly Agu and many too numerous to mention.

Diamond in her unique way, the Mayor Uchenna Anozie in his acceptance speech pledged to work with every member including his challengers and declared no Victor no vanguished.

He has embarked on reconciliatory tour with his Vice Mayor-elect. The Contestants, the outgoing V. MAYOR Abba and Deacon Okpoagu pledged to put Diamond first by supporting the new elected Executive for the interest of a united and progressive Diamond Brothers we can be proud of.