Okorocha Denies Death Rumour, Says He Is Hale And Hearty

A former Governor of Imo State, Senate Rochas Okorocha has denied he had died.

In a release by his Media Aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, the former Legislator who represented Orlu Zone in the Senate said that he has never had even headache for years,much more a sickness his detractors called ” Acute gorilla”.

The release said that “Okorocha has never had even headache since he left office as Governor of Imo State in 2019”.

Okorocha said that he was available in Imo State last week as Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was Buried,and even hosted friends in his Owerri residence, including the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives,Rt Hon Kanu.

The release maintained that within the week,the former Governor attended the Night of Tributes held for departed former Minister and Governor of Old Abia and Ebonyi States in Abuja,Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

The release dismissed the story as a figment of imagination of Political detractors who are piqued with the thunderous ovation Okorocha received at the mention of his name during the burial Church Service of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.