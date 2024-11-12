Commissioners To Go In Imo, As Cabinet Shake Up Looms

Pressure is now being mounted on the governor of Imo state senator Hope Uzodinma (Onwa) to reshuffle his cabinet without further delay as the first year of his second term is gradually coming to an end.

Prominent citizens of Imo state and concerned groups recently advised the governor to consider it very necessary to remove some of the old commissioners who is not living up to expectations and replace them with new ones with fresh ideas that can move Imo state forward.

The concerned groups want the cabinet shake up that will address the present Economic hardship and backwardness in the Education sector.

The groups also want a change that boost agricultural productivities , security and provision of conducive environment.

In this regard as we gathered. The governor may heed to their request any moment from now.

Our source hinted that in order to make headway in Education sector people with new ideas will be introduced into Education sector so that all the unprocessed first school leaving certificates of Education ( FSLCE) Basic Education certificate BECE exams will be released.

There is need to bring those that will stop extortion and corruption in both high and low place of Education sector.

There is pressure for governor to bring in a commissioner that will manage our environment and save us from pollution.

Concerned Imo people are begging governor to bring a clean person as commissioner for lands.

Another sector that is clamouring for change is the Health sector. Imo people believes that Health is wealth.

Concerned citizens wants the present commissioner for health to be changed without delay.