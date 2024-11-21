Imo Deputy Speaker’s Motion Deflates Uzodimma’s Detractors, Propagandists 

•As State Assembly Passes vote Of Confidence On Governor

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly through a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 plenary session, has watered down aspersions and perceived falsehood against Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led administration by conceived detractors of the State government.

This was even as the House in the resolution of the said motion has unreservedly passed a vote of confidence on governor Uzodimma for his numerous achievements and a show of capacity in governance in the State.

For the umpteenth time, the administration of Uzodimma has been criticised over his performance since assumption of office in January 15, 2020 till date.

The assessment in majorly different social media platforms cuts across most sectors but not limited to human, capital and infrastructural development.

On the contrary, the State Lawmakers have described all negative reports as blatant lies and affront to the sensibility of all Imolites who re-entrusted their mandate to Uzodimma in the last governorship election making history of 27/27.

The House Members in setting the records straight affirmed that in the history of Imo State, Uzodimma has lived above expectations in delivering effective, good governance.

Presenting the motion, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu recalled that in the past few days, the social media was awash by disjointed news on the falsehood propagated by enemies of the government.

He said, for the avoidance of doubt, considering how people easily believe all contents dished out in the social media, if not properly addressed, such fallacy of maladministration accused of the 3-R administration could be welcomed, thereby giving the fake news mongers credence.

Hence, the Deputy Speaker voiced out that the motion on vote of confidence on governor Hope Uzodimma arose from his deep thought from what has been made possible in the State; all for the wellbeing of NdiImo.

The Nwangele State Constituency representative maintained that, not only does the governor deserves all accolades, but also should be overwhelmingly congratulated for his people oriented policies, programs and projects.

Iwuanyanwu disclosed that it is the first time the people of Imo State have been allowed to actively participate in government, as could be seen in the creation of the Imo State Elders Forum, as well as the quarterly stakeholders meeting where the governed are allowed the opportunity to air their views and wants in an interface with the Governor.

“For the past 16 years, the traditional institution is now accorded due respect, but before now as we all know, traditional rulers were used for match past. Governor Hope Uzodimma changed the narrative for better”, said the Deputy Speaker.

Revealing more of the projects executed under Uzodimma’s regime, Iwuanyanwu pointed at the Orashi electricity project, aimed at generating constant power supply in the entire 27 LGAs of Imo State.

Not forgetting the Local Government system; Uzodimma was given a kudos for ensuring that a transparent election was conducted under his watch as governor.

On health, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu revealed that over nine thousand (9,000) Civil Servants in the State have been enrolled in the health insurance scheme, while over three hundred and ten thousand (310,000) Imolites are already enjoying the free health insurance scheme, according to statistics.

The Chief mover of the motion also said, “as representatives of our various Local Government Areas in the Imo State House of Assembly, we are in the right position to know what the people want and feel. We are here to speak for our constituents and we hereby call it a bluff to all falsehood churned out in different social media platforms against the leadership of governor Hope Uzodimma. As Lawmakers, we will continue to synergize with the executive for a continuous good governance in the State”.

“Currently, Imo State is the most digitalized State in Nigeria courtesy of Uzodimma”.

The motion further reads in parts,

“Noting that His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State has made the Imolites proud in the area of road construction and rehabilitation providing smooth links from one part of the State to the other, unlike what it used to be during the past administrations when some parts of the State were cut off from the rest of the State. Ideato nation is still jubilating for the on-going rehabilitation of roads in the area;

“Whereas the Governor being the Head of the Executive Arm of Government has shown good cooperation to the other two arms of Government (the Legislature and the Judiciary) which resulted in the peace and stability in governance and the Governor has made the work of the State Legislators easy by providing a conducive environment for the State House of Assembly with all the needed gadgets to work with;

“Appreciating the fact that, the State Civil Servants are not left out from the goodwill of the 3R Administration of His Excellency having been provided with a fleet of luxurious buses for their daily transport to work to their various destinations free of charge to cushion the high cost of fuel in the country; their salaries and pensions payment now regular and digitalized;

“Noting also that the health sector, educational sector and other critical sectors of the government have been revamped and Imolites are better off for it”.

Lending his voice, the member for Ohaji Egbema, Hon Uzoma Francis Osuoha attributed Uzodimma’s leadership as impeccable that cannot be overemphasized, stressing that Uzodimma renovated health centres in Imo, built general hospitals, constructed the Orlu, Worldbank road and many more.

“Our darling Governor has done well for Imolites. On behalf of Ohaji Egbema people, we are happy with our darling Governor and we say carry go”.

The Majority Leader of the House and member for Owerri West who seconded the motion, Rt. Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi opined, “irrespective of all the antics by the detractors, the governor has not relented. The Assumpta flyover nearing completion and the Ihiagwa/Nekede/Obinze flyover is top notch. Without being told, even the blind, can feel that the governor is truly working. The massive renovation at the Concorde Hotel is part of it. He has done well and may God continue to bless him”.

The Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Owerri Municipal, Hon Clinton Amadi in his submission said, “Governor Uzodimma has been doing so well in the recent time. Most of the projects he embarked upon are all World-class projects. The Skillup Imo project that has trained thousands of Imo youths is another sound one. “So, Mr Speaker, I join my colleagues to pass vote of confidence on the governor”.

Hon Obinna Egu of Ngor Okpala enthused, “Governor Hope Uzodimma has exceeded the expectations of the people of Imo State and the people of South East, Imo people owe the governor some accolades. But, what else is good governance if the infrastructure is on ground, health sector functioning, and the Civil Servants being taken care of and paid salaries as at when due”.

The Minority Leader and member representing Aboh Mbaise, Hon Princewill Amuchie contributed thus, “The governor needs to continue what he is doing for ndi Imo because there are political detractors and gluttons. One thing is sure, the governor will make Imo proud and will leave the State better than he met it”.

Rt. Hon. Uche Agabige representing Orsu State Constituency posited that the Lawmakers vote of confidence on the governor was in order given the Chief Executive’s outstanding performance in governance.

“The Governor has justified the mandate given to him by Imolites. The governor is not a noise maker”, said Agabige.

Citing his constituency as example, the Orsu House Member said, “If not for the dogged fighting of governor Uzodimma in restoring normalcy in Orsu, it would have been difficult for people to go back on their businesses. The governor has sunk in resources in fighting insecurity hands down. I support this motion whole and entire”.

Other Lawmakers, Honorables Johnleoba Iheoha (Ikeduru), Benard Ozoemelam (Ehime Mbano), Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano), Kelechi Ofurum (Owerri North), Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu), Kingsley Ozurumba (Isu), were grateful to the Deputy Speaker for the motion, while they lend in their contributions in passing vote of confidence on governor Uzodimma.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe was not left out as he joined in the call commending the governor for his good works, which proceeded by the resolution of the House on a vote of confidence passed on the governor.