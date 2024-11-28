Obinna Egu’s Motion Gets Standing Ovation, As Imo Assembly Adopts Call For Skill Acquisition Training Centers In Govt Sec Schools

By Onyekachi Eze

One of the major resolutions of the Imo State House of Assembly during its Tuesday, November 26, 2024 plenary session that would stand a test of time if adequately implemented is the motion from Rt. Hon. Obinna Egu, Member representing Ngor Okpala State Constituency.

Egu endeared himself to the heart of his Colleagues and indeed to Imolites seated at the gallery, through a motion calling for the re-enactment of some forgone subjects in Secondary Schools as well as the quest for Imo State government to join in the addition/reintroduction of some salient trainings in the Junior Secondary Schools curriculum; an initiative he said was pronounced by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu ‘s led administration.

The Lawmaker in his presentation noted that with little or no interest in skills among Children, if nothing is promptly done, the society might end up not having gurus in skills and entrepreneurial sectors.

Hon. Egu commended the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma for showing worthiness in the academic upliftment of the citizens of Imo State.

This gesture, according to Egu were demonstrated through the Skillup Imo Program embarked upon by the current administration, the massive investments at the Imo State Polytechnic, technical teachings and others too numerous to mention.

He said, “Noting that skill acquisition has formed part of the 3R Government working policy which is a testament that the Government of Imo State has gotten herself deeply involved in skill acquisition training for Imo Citizens before now, thereby proposing Imo State as an entrepreneurship environment friendly;

“Aware that a greater number of Imo Youths are in secondary schools and most of them may not have access to the ongoing Skill-up Imo Youth Entrepreneurship Trainings, because of time and other factors like location etc;

“Further aware that the introduction of a greater number of skill acquisition programs/trainings in the revised Secondary Schools curriculum by the Federal Government is an advantage for early stage skill-trainings which is easier for the government of Imo State to key-into as such skill trainings are already in place, off-school curriculum”.

Hon Egu added that introducing new subjects and skills into schools curriculum are prerequisite to solid foundation.

Expatiating, the Ngor Okpala Lawmaker boasted that the knowledge will not only

give the Children an edge in future even if they do not chose to proceed further in their academics, but would also make them self reliant.

He posited that unemployment rate could reduce if the students get the desired skills in their secondary schools, should they later decide not to further their education.

He opined, “Catching them young at this early stage will help reduce the burden on the parents and in turn make them independent people without searching for white collar jobs. I strongly advocate that skills and entrepreneurial jobs should be encouraged.

“Everybody should have a skill, this will also reduce the burden on the government. Not everything we rely on the government. Government is to set the ball rolling, build and equip the centres, and provide teachers to teach the Children. The issue of having a technical and commercial teachings in our government owned Secondary Schools should be everybody’s contribution”.

Speaking in favour of the motion, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh representing Obowo State Constituency, commended the sponsor of the motion, Egu, describing it as a very important motion with the propensity of taking Nigeria out of the dwindling economy.

Ibeh stated that gradually but steadily, the school curriculum drifted out of course from what it used to be, graduates unemployable because lots of the interest were only hinged on teaching and learning English Language.

Another cankerworm, according to Ibeh was graduates zero interest in getting the desired knowledge in handiwork and crafts, rather, the uprising quest for white collar jobs.

He recalled that decades ago, there were commercial and technical schools that taught shorthand, typewriting, which later fazed out by the curriculum.

The revised curriculum therefore and eventual presentation of the motion, Ibeh said, would go a long way in forestalling skills and entrepreneurial studies and awareness.

“In the past, Schools of Arts and Crafts were in existence. Graduate were excellent carpenters and furniture makers.

Subjects like Introductory Technology was among the sound subjects that went into oblivion”.

Hon Innocent Ikpamezie in his contribution said, the implementation of Skills acquisition training centres in Secondary Schools will help reshape the future and make life better.

Hon Gilbert Nwosu decried that because there is no such subjects in the School curriculum, Nigeria as at today depends on other countries to produce local items and services, a factor he said caused the naira depreciation.

On another note, Nwosu pointed out that part of the militating factors is lack of passion. Said he, “If we implement this, our young ones would be navigated towards having the passion for skills”.

The Honorable Member for Orsu State Constituency, Uche Agabiga submitted that youths of this generation have “get rich quick syndrome” where they value betting and casino and internet fraud rather than learning skilled jobs for self sustenance.

While blaming the Children, he also disclosed that the absence of teachers training is not helping matters.

“Most of the teachers who are to teach the Children do not know the job or what to impact in the Children. Does one gives what he doesn’t know? He asked.

Sequel to this, he called that this aspect is considered while setting up the Skills acquisition training centres in each localities.

Hon Chisom Ojukwu, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, Hon Sam Osuji respectively, applauded the mover of the motion, while to Osuji, setting up such learning centres in government Secondary Schools is a remedy to insecurity menace, also, lack of proper foundation he opined causes another mileage of insecurity.

Osuji voiced out, “Before, the Igbos are known for craftsmanship, not only for commerce. This motion on debate today is a masterpiece that had eluded our academia and we must get it right. I support this motion whole and entire”.

Pleased with the rousing support that greeted the motion, the House as presided by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe resolved to urge Uzodimma to urgently commence the development, building and equipping of an Ultra-Modern Skill Acquisition Training Centers’ in all government owned Secondary Schools in Imo State which will help in smooth implementation and proper integration of the new Junior Secondary Schools revised curriculum.