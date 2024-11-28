Kingsley Ozurumba Opens Up: Why Identification, Regulation Of Artisans Into Clusters Will Checkmate Insecurity, IGR Boost In Imo  

By Onyekachi Eze

Facts have emerged why the Member representing Isu State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr. Kingsley Ozurumba moved a motion for the identification, registration and regulation of artisans in the State into their respective clusters.

This may not be unconnected to his resolve in assisting the state government deal with possible infiltration of unknown persons and the drive for Internally Generated Revenue.

The November 26, 2024, plenary session of the House saw the Isu representative present the said motion on the floor of the House.

Ozurumba submitted that the aims of the motion were targeted at adding sanity to the system, capturing of residents yet to be captured by the State data, and also to curb the insecurity menace.

He disclosed that over the years, people have been roaming on the streets doing one or two businesses without proper identification.

Hon Ozurumba added that most people under the artisan cadre are the shoe makers, welders, shop operators and others, stressing that the motion intends to get all of them designated at a particular cluster for easy identification by the government and their families in case of eventuality.

The Lawmaker clarified that this process would be conducted by the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, and the Ministry of Homeland Security in conjunction with other relevant agencies that may be deemed necessary.

Said he, “Agreed that the Imo State Ministry of Labour, Productivity, Civil Service and Pension is the statutory ministry responsible for the regulation of artisans in accordance to their clusters in the State;

Ozurumba regretted that the regulating Ministry over the years has continually exhibited signs of incapacity and inability to effectively control and supervise the activities of the Artisans in the State.

” This has brought about a lot of social vices ranging from irregular location of markets, mechanic villages/workshops, motor parks etc., sometimes creating room for hoodlums and unknown persons to orchestrate and carry out evil plans/activities contrary to the law, which has consistently endangered the lives of others”.

Hon Ozurumba revealed that the absence of a well structured, identifiable and organized Artisans operations in the State will lead to creating problems in the activities of Government and governance. “This is true because the State Government can only succeed where there is a well laid out plan in its workforce, be it private or public sector”.

The motion preamble further reads, “Government through its Ministries, Agencies and Departments should immediately outline the Area Clusters and designation for artisans in the State. There is need to commence a very serious Identification, Enumeration for artisans in the State. There is need to commence a very serious Identification, Enumeration and Regulation to their activities. These exercise will help the State Government streamline and identify between those involved in criminal activities and other doing legitimate businesses;

“Observing that the reason for Clustering of Artisans in the State was for the sole purpose of proper identification, enumeration and monitoring for ease of operations in the State. But a reassessment of the current arrangement based on the high level of insecurity is urgently needed to isolate the chaff from the wheat”.

He added that in Nigeria, everybody is after what the government can do for them without thinking of what they can also contribute to the system. In view of this assertion, he added that giving back to the system is a social contract.

“Government can establish Neighborhood Clusters by identifying people, this will help to unravel those looting government patrimony”.

Furthermore, the mover of the motion expressed high hopes that the process if seamlessly carried out will generate IGR and enable their inclusion into the tax web of the State.

The Deputy Minority Leader and member representing Owerri Municipal, Hon Clinton Amadi, lauded the motion and said it would streamline things in orderly manner.

“This will make sure artisans are properly sited, which will help to fast track accessibility in case of any need. There should be a place for hawkers, welders, mechanics to stay. This motion will bring about serenity in the city”.

The Minority Leader, Hon Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie averred, “It is not only important but very germain. Over the time, we have been dealing with issues of insecurity. A lot of people come into the State, move about without any identification. This exercise of identification, registration and regulation of artisans will help to identify unknown faces”.

To Hon Uzoma Francis Osuoha, member for Ohaji Egbema, creating artisans in a cluster is impracticable worldwide.

On the contrary, he stated that businesses are sited in ideal locations, even as he pointed out that the idea sounds as a duplication since all Nigerians have NIN to identify all the citizens.

When put into vote, the ayes had it and the House resolved to urge the governor to

direct the Ministries of Labour and Productivity and Homeland Security, through its Agencies and Departments to embark on the Enumeration, Identification and Regulation of Artisans doing business in Imo State to ascertain their true and proper identity with the aim of curbing the spate of insecurity in the State.