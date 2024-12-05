Detained Imo Former Commissioner, Ihekweme Sue Police For Fundamental Human Right, Demand #5m

Dr. Fabian Ihekweme, a former Commissioner in Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, has instituted legal action against the Nigerian Police Force and the Imo State Commissioner of Police at the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding N5 million in damages.

Ihekweme’s lawsuit, tagged FHC/ABI/CS/1809/2024, centers on alleged gross violations of his fundamental human rights, citing unlawful arrest and detention by the Police in Imo State.

Among his requests is a perpetual injunction restraining the Police from engaging in further acts of arrest, detention, intimidation, threats, assault, or harassment based on unsubstantiated claims, which he argues infringe on his constitutionally guaranteed freedom of expression.

Ihekweme is also seeking a court order mandating his immediate release or granting him bail in line with Sec.