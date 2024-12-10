Jubilation In Imo Secretariat As Gov Uzodimna Restores Salaries Of Unpaid Workers

By Okey Alozie

Over 700 lmo Civil Servants on Monday 9th of December 2024 stormed the office of the Head of Service Mrs Chikodi Emenalom to thank the State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma for restoring their salaries and bringing back their names into the pay roll of the Civil Service..

Our Roving Reporter who covered the event observed that everybody at the State Secretariat Complex located along Owerri/Port Harcourt road Jubilated and rejoiced as the names workers whose names were hitherto omitted from the payroll were returned in the Government pay roll.

The Workers were seen singing songs and praising God and to Bless Governor of lmo State for puting smiles on their faces once again.

According to workers, their families faced difficult situation because of their not being paid for more than 8 months now.

The governor of lmo State,it was learnt,restored their names to the pay roll and paid them their November salaries.

The Head of Service of Imo State, Mrs Emenalom in her response advised the workers to always take their assignments very serious adding that they did well for finding time to come and thank Governor Hope Uzodinma for restoring their salaries.

.Prominent Appointees and some Stake Holders in the State who spoke to our reporter on the issue also praised the Governor for remembering the unpaid workers.

“Governor Uzodinma has shown Leadership by listening to the cry of lmo unpaid workers and today they have received their salary “