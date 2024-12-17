Imo Workers To Get A Bag Of Rice Each @ N40,000

By Okey Alozie

The Christmas and new year gift packages for Civil Servants in Imo State have began to unfold.

Information revealed that Trailer Loads of Government rice have been offloaded and distributed to Ministries, Parastatals and Government Agencies waiting commence sharing.

Further information revealed that every Civil Servant in Imo State will pay N40,000 for one bag of rice each and no worker would get more than one bag of rice. Workers to get the bags of rice must go for capturing at Ministry of Digital Economy located along Egbu Road, Owerri.

It is learnt that Workers whose salaries are below Fourty thousand naira are not expected to benefit from the exercise.

This directive as we gathered has caused controversy and confusion in the State since Monday.

As a result, Low salary workers are protesting over the situation.

While the senior workers are protesting that they should be given more than one bag of rice per person, the Junior staff from various Ministries are kicking against the N40,000 payment for one bag on the condition that the national minimum wage of N70,000 is yet to get to them, adding that they are receiving poor salary and therefore cannot afford to pay N40,000 for one bag of rice. “Some of us do not get up to N40,000 as monthly salary. How can we pay N40,000 for a bag of rice?” the aggrieved workers cried out.

Those who spoke to our Roving Reporter at the State Secretariat on Monday, begged the g

Government to give them free rice to celebrate their Christmas and New Year.