PRP Inaugurates Imo State Interim Caretaker Committee 

•As Peter Okafor Charges Them To Work For Party

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State chapter of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, has inaugurated her Interim Caretaker Committee Chairman and Members.

This was a move geared towards repositioning the Party as well as filling all vacant positions following the expiration of the immediate past State Executive that elapsed on November 2024.

The inauguration was conducted on Saturday, December 28, 2024, by the Party’s South East National Vice Chairman, Hon Peter Okafor, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Newly inaugurated Caretaker Exco are; Hon Reginald Keke (Chairman), Dr. Remy Onuadu (Secretary), Chief Hilary Okonkwo (Organizing Secretary), Chief Mrs. Vivian Osuji (Woman Leader), Mr. Alwell Igwilo (Youth Leader).

Earlier, the National Officer congratulated them for accepting to work for the Party at State level.

He disclosed that their emergence was as a result of their dedication and steadfastness in the progress of the Party.

However, Okafor charged the 5-man exco to be more proactive in activities of the PRP at the Wards, LGAs, State and national.

According to him, People’s Redemption Party, has come to bridge in the gap in opposition loopholes in the Nigerian political system.

He maintained that PRP as a positive minded and people’s oriented Party stands for good governance and absolute democracy.

Hon Okafor was hopeful that in the upcoming polls, PRP will clinch vital elective positions.

Nonetheless, he urged the newly inaugurated exco to shove away blackmail, jealousy and envy while discharging their duties and to ensure they put the interest of the Party and her Members as top priority.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman, Engr. Keke Reginald was grateful for the opportunity to serve.

He stated that although the journey may not be rosy, he was optimistic that with a collective effort, all challenges would be surmounted.

Engr. Keke promised to take the Party to an enviable height, and by keeping to the rules and regulations of the party.

The latest PRP Imo State Chairman further assured to conduct a hitch free and fair congresses in the Wards, LGAs and to the State level.

He said, “I will deepen the Party in all the grassroots in Imo State, a process that will make PRP become a beautiful bride in Imo State come 2027”.

He also revealed that as a contender for Okigwe South Federal Constituency in the last general election, he knows the terrain and with the support of his team, they will thrive.