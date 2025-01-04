Eze-Elect, Diala Turns 70, Celebrates In Style

According to the Holy scriptures, a man that findeth a wife, findeth a good thing. Saturday, 28th December 2024, will remain a memorable day, a day never to be forgotten by Eze-designate of Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala LGA, James Diala and his admirers.

Imelda, his wife, had given chief Diala a pleasant surprise by organising his 70th birthday party at the palatial Jamel Hotel, Eziobodo in Owerri West LGA.

For becoming a septuagenarian, his missing rib Imelda prayed for her husband Diala saying the following as they celebrated:

.May your trees grow taller than other trees.

.May their branches grow thick and long.

.May every kind of bird build nests in their branches.

.May their flowers be beautiful with spreading branches.

.May your trees be the envy of all trees in Eden, the garden of God.

The celebration was graced by several dignitaries from home and abroad.