Mgbidi Agog As Nze Onyebuchi Ugochukwu Celebrates His Ozo Title As Agu Ji Ugo

By Amaechi Chidinma

Over the weekend the indigenes of Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo state , friends and well wishers converged to celebrate an illustrious Son of Umunmaram Umuekwe , Nze Onyebuchi Victor Ugochukwu (Agu ji Ugo ) who celebrated his Ozo title amidst pomp and pleasantries .

The well attended event which was followed by a grand reception at Boys Secondary School Mgbidi , witnessed the presence of high profiled personalities from every sector of the Nigerian economy who graced the occasion, amongst whom is the Imo state commissioner for works, Chief Ralph Nwosu , the Lawmaker representing Oru West at the Imo state House of assembly Hon. Ugochukwu Ezerioha , Chairman of the occasion Nze Barrister Chike Ogbeleje, members of the traditional institution and other dignitaries.

In a chat with newsmen , the celebrant , Nze Onyebuchi Victor Ugochukwu (Agu Ji Ugo) expressed happiness on the turnout of events , In his word “Today is a great day , I am Celebrating my Ozo title” he expressed.

Nze Ugochukwu disclosed that Igbos are known as a unique tribe, he said the Ozo title in Igbo land serves as a reminder of the rich culture of the Igbo nation, as he urged all and Sundry to adapt to the evolving world , he also stressed on the need for the youths to be given a chance and be integrated into the traditional institution , he expressed happiness that Mgbidi has keyed into the idealogy , he highlighted that his Ozo title was given a contemporary touch to market the Igbo culture to the outside world, he said, “We are naturally born storytellers, people just look at us for our ideas, the Ozo title has been there, but with my emergence, I want to revive it so that young people of Igbo extraction will key into the Ozo titleship” he said.

Nze Ugochukwu urged Igbos to be proud of their rich tradition together with its attribute and organized status. Nze Ugochukwu seized the platform to reel out some notable achievements aimed at promoting Mgbidi and Igboland in general, he said “I have digitalized Umuekwe history, if you are a child of Umuekwe residing in any part of the world you can browse and know the seven villages in Mgbidi you can see how the Aka ji Ofo has been moving and other activities” he submitted.

Nze Ugochukwu also made known his Akurulo app powered by Tech and the need for people to invest in Igboland (Alaigbo), he maintained that the Akurulo, courtesy of an Mgbidi son will be beneficial to the 5 eastern states in igbo land.

Expressing her happiness, wife of the celebrant, Mrs Ifeoma Ugochukwu said she feel blessed having Agu ji Ugo as her husband.

In his remarks chairman of the occasion Nze Barrister Chike Ogbeleje expressed happiness on the emergence of Nze Ugochukwu as he showered his blessing on him.

In a speech by the representative of Umunmaram Umuekwe in Mgbidi Autonomous Community, Sir Cyprian Ndubuisi Obiwuru who happened to be a family member of the celebrant said “the ancestors of Obi Mgbidi is behind Agu ji Ugo, Agu ji Ugo is like a son to me, he is a man that remembers his root, his grandfather late Chief Johnson Ugochukwu when he was a councilor in 1975-1976 dedicated this land to federal government to build this school, he submitted.

Pouring encomium Nze Azuaka Nwata Obianwa from the village of Umuekwe ancient kingdom urged the younger generation to key into the Ozo title in their various communities.

Chief Chukwuemeka Ndukaku (Anyanwu Iduu Eri) who came to felicitate with his friend gave kudos to Nze Ugochukwu who he said has been an arrow head in promoting Igbo culture.

In their respective speeches Nze Felix Onwugbufor, Chief Ikechukwu Onwuka, urged the younger generation not to relent in keeping the Igbo tradition moving as the father of the celebrant Mr. Chinedu Bonanza Ugochukwu said “I don’t know somebody like this will come from my lineage, my son has made me proud.”

It will be recalled that prior to the reception, Nze Onyebuchi Victor Ugochukwu was conferred with Ozo title by Mgbidi head of Nze na Ozo in Umuekwe, Nze Akubueze Ohanusi, the event also witnessed Iwa Oji, cutting of cake, and cultural dance steps.