Distribution Of Gov’ S Rice: War At State Secretariat Over Sharing Formula

…Level 14, 15 Officers Fight Dirty

…Covering Duty Permanent Secretaries Raise Eyebrows For Receiving One Bags As Deputy Directors

By Okey Alozie

There is serious war going on at Imo State Secretariat, Owerri, the state capital, over the sharing formula and distribution of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s free rice to workers in the state.

Trumpeta investigation has it that the bags of rice have arrived but the sharing formula is causing rumpus among the workforce.

Our reporter gathered that the directive from government is that the Permanent Secretaries will collect two bags, Directors one bag, level 15 officers to collect one bag each while level 14 and others are expected to get one bag each.

At first, the acting Perm Secs are not happy that they are collecting just one bag of rice as deputy Directors. Level 14 and 15 officials are said to be at war because of the sharing formula.

Most of the Grade level 15 (Deputy Directors) as we gathered received one bag of rice each with directors while level 14 officers were forced to share one bag of rice with junior officers and this according to our source has generated a lot of the crisis in the civil service.

Covering Duty Perm Secs are complaining that it is unfair for government to give one bag of rice each while the substantive perm Secs got 2 bags each. The directors covering duty as perm Secs therefore are protesting against the substantive perm Secs for neglecting them. They also raised eyebrows for getting the same one bag of rice as the deputy directors.

Those at level 14 are complaining bitterly on the sharing formula, adding that they were not supposed to share bags of rice with junior workers.

According to the template from government level 15 officers (Deputy Directors) got one bag of rice each but level 14 officers were given one bag for four (4) workers and the same thing with all the junior civil servants of Imo State.

The civil servants as we gathered are fighting dirty because of the sharing formula.