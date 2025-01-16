Imo State People’s Redemption Party Caretaker C’ttee Chairman, Engr Keke Reginald Holds Inaugural Meeting 

…Says, “PRP Is A Movement”

By Onyekachi Eze

The People’s Redemption Party, PRP, Imo State chapter, may have made a bold come back if what this newspaper gathered last weekend are to be considered.

Apart from the reassurance of victories for PRP in the next general elections, it is streamlined to rejig its structures, leadership and membership drive.

Revealing these in Owerri on Saturday, January 11, 2025, the newly inaugurated Imo State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Engr. Reginald Keke, expressed readiness in taking the Party in Imo State to a greater height.

While welcoming the expanded Exco in the stakeholders meeting, Hon Keke Reginald announced that it is time to get Imo PRP on a higher level.

He disclosed that the stakeholders meeting became paramount following their inauguration in December 2024, for the aim of filling vacant positions after the tenure expiration and subsequent dissolution of the former State exco.

He reiterated that they owe the national and State the mandate to serve out their caretaker tenure effectively without skirmishes.

According to the former House of Reps Candidate for Okigwe South, under his watch, PRP would soon become a rallying point in Imo polity by the time they finish the restructuring they have begun.

Engr. Reginald assured that the trust reposed on him will neither be jeopardized nor traded for self gratification.

“We are to carry-out the assignment diligently for the purpose of moving the party forward”, he said.

Similarly, the Chairman narrated that PRP as a duly registered party is the oldest political Party that had existed, as it has participated in elections since the second Republic.

Again, he enlightened them that since that time, it has won various elective positions across the country.

He therefore described the People’s Redemption Party as a movement that has come to stay in the polity of Nigeria.

Hon Reginald Keke seized the opportunity to highlight the itineraries before the expiration of their caretaker tenure in the next 8 months.

To achieve these, he averred that it is work in progress which calls for a collective effort.

He outlined that top in the agenda includes a membership drive down to the grassroots, and filling of other caretaker zonal positions with nominations on the pipeline.

Furthermore, Keke was optimistic that his interim executive would conduct a hitch free Congresses, pending when the national gives a nod to it before end of the year 2025.

The National Vice Chairman South East, Hon Peter Okafor in his speech on behalf of the National leadership extended his good wishes.

He asserted that PRP is not a new party as it has produced Governors in Kano and Kaduna States, respectively, while in Imo State during his State leadership, Councillors emerged under PRP.

Okafor boasted that PRP would produce the next Imo State governor. In view of this, he challenged them to prioritize the party’s welfare above theirs.

The national officer confessed that the choice of Engr. Keke Reginald as the caretaker committee chairman stemmed from his diligence, transparency and accountability he had exhibited in the past.

Okafor reaffirmed his confidence in him that he will give PRP a name that will dislodge other opposition parties.

“This is a movement, and we are going to send quit notice to the government in power come 2028. PRP will occupy the State Douglas House”, Okafor prophesied.

Other Executive and members present made their contributions all geared towards moving the party forward.