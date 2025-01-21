5 Years Review Of Imo State Governance: Why Next Imo Governor Ought To Toe Uzodimma’s Administrative Pattern

-Nkenna Nzeruo

By Onyekachi Eze

Relishing on the leadership imprints of the governor Hope Uzodimma’s led 3R administration in Imo State since January 15, 2020, till date, a concerned Imolite and a former House of Assembly Member that represented Oru East Constituency, in the Imo State House of Assembly (2011-2015), Hon Chief Nkenna J. Nzeruo, has offered a likely solution for the sustainability of all the legacies set by the incumbent administration in the State.

Although the election for Uzodimma’s replacement is remaining almost three years, but for sustenance, Nzeruo has suggested that, for the State to maintain her progress spate after the incumbent governor, tenacity ought not to be relegated.

He said this while reeling out most of the life transforming projects of Uzodimma in Imo State, especially as he recently marked his first year anniversary of 2nd term in office.

In congratulating the governor for his perceived insurmountable administrative feats, he disclosed that Imo State cannot afford to go back to the days of ruins and under governed.

Nzeruo commended governor Uzodimma’s magnanimity in addressing the salient needs of the State.

Adding that, before 2020 he came on board, the State was begging for a paradigm shift in almost all the sectors, agencies, ministries and Parastatals.

However, he averred, on assumption, Senator Uzodimma changed the narratives for better, that Imo State as at today has improved tremendously in all ramification.

On health, Nzeruo recalled that before Uzodimma’s enthronement, the health sector comprising of the general hospitals, health centers were in comatose.

He said, currently, there are solidly equipped functioning general hospitals in all the three zones of Orlu, Owerri, and Okigwe zones.

Not only that, the renovation and equipping of the Imo State University Teaching Hospital in Orlu, the upgrade of FMC to Federal Teaching Hospital with adequate health insurance to Civil Servants and Imo indigenes were landmark goals Uzodimma’s successor should be able to sustain.

On education, the Oru East former Commissioner in the Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, thumbed up for the elevation of academic standard in the State, both internally and externally.

Bearing witness to ISOPADEC projects under the current administration, Chief Nzeruo said, it was under Uzodimma’s watch that oil producing areas are enjoying the dividends accrued to them through the oil derivation funds. Buttressing that schools, roads, health facilities, and welfare packages were duly dispensed and all funds tenaciously used for the adequate purposes.

More so, the Civil Service reform where there were promotion of workers, prompt salary payment, welfare package with a 13th month salary to civil servants in Imo, courtesy of Uzodimma.

Making more remarks, Hon Nkenna Nzeruo highlighted on the road constructions across the rural and urban cities.

He opined that in the next decades to come, most of the roads constructed by Uzodimma would still be intact and not to be washed away by “acidic rains”.

“This time, we have seen road constructions, very solid and never to be washed away by acidic rains like we were once told in this State. Governor Uzodimma has proven his mettle in standard projects. The road networks are enormous and very visible for assessment”.

The renovation of the Imo Concorde hotel, the Assumpta round about flyover, Mgbee/Umuchima/Akokwa/Uga road construction in Ideato which was abandoned for years also got the interest of Nzeruo.

He maintained that other infrastructural facilities erected in all the LGAs under the 3R administration are unmatched compared to what are seen elsewhere.

The conviviality between the three arms of government in the State similarly excited Nzeruo that he branded Uzodimma a pace setter who does not only stick to his promises but has also maintained the principles of separation of power.

Another aspect that got the governor eulogized was the ongoing light up project of Imo communities under the partnership of the Orashi Electricity Company.

Against this backdrop, “Ikuku Oma Oru East” as chiefly called, submitted that, when completed, Imo State will bid farewell to epileptic power supply, surcharges, and blackouts in some rural areas.

Furthermore, Uzodimma was lauded for the strengthening of the security apparatus, donation of hilux van for combating of insecurity in the State. He hinted that through his doggedness and diplomatic approach, normalcy returned, even though he prayed for a permanent peace.

Not forgetting the payment of pension arrears and subsequent offsetting of backlog of gratuities of pensioners got the governor commended.

Similarly, in celebrating the governor’s anniversary, the Oru East born Legislator affirmed that on human capital development, Economic and infrastructural developments, Uzodimma is not lagging in any of the above.

Therefore, he wished the governor well and for God to grant him all the enablement to continue the good work he had started, praying that Ndi Imo will in turn appreciate Uzodimma’s selfless services for the good of all in ensuring that the right person is nominated, projected and supported at the appropriate time for the onerous task after 2028 Uzodimma must have perfectly completed his tenure.

Chief Nzeruo asserted “While we thank the governor for his numerous projects like never seen before in the history of this State, we earnestly hope for more within these remaining years in office across the hinterlands. Posterity will be fair to him as that governor who did not only transform the cities, but also the communities”.