OZOPOLF Europe  Coordinator, Okere Lauds Ononuju’s Appointment

Owerri Zone Political Leadership Forum (OZOPOLF) Finland (Europe) Coordinator, Chief Dr. Ochiagha Nnanna Okere, extends his heartfelt congratulations to Chief Hon. Barrister Kingsley Ononuju Ekwedashike, on his well-deserved appointment as Chairman of the Imo State Road Maintenance Agency (IROMA) by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma Governor of Imo State.

Dr. Okere who is also the Coordinator Imo Diaspora Support For Senator Hope Uzodimma, in a statement issued from his base in Finland said this appointment is a testament to Barr. Ononuju’s outstanding leadership, dedication, and vast experience in public service.

The Finland trained conflict management expert/administrator noted that as a seasoned administrator, he has previously served as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Commissioner for Special Projects in Imo State, adding that his tenures in these critical roles have demonstrated his capacity for excellence, strategic planning, and effective governance, all of which will be invaluable in his new position at IROMA.

Ochiagha Nnanna Okere who is the publisher of the NIGERIAN POLITICO, an online newspaper furthermore noted, Barr. Ononuju’s role as Secretary-General / Head of Administration of the Owerri Zone Political Leadership Forum (OZOPOLF) which highlights his ability to foster unity, build coalitions, and drive meaningful progress.

The Ngor Okpala born politician said Barrister Ononuju’s passion for development and commitment to the people of Imo State is commendable, adding that his appointment to IROMA is a step in the right direction toward ensuring sustainable road infrastructure and maintenance in the state.

Chief Okere reiterated that he has no doubt that Barr. Ononuju will bring about significant improvements to the road maintenance sector in Imo State with his wealth of experience, unwavering integrity, and visionary leadership.

He solicited the support of all stakeholders to help him in this critical assignment geared towards better road infrastructure in Imo State.