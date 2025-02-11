PDP’s South East Legal Adviser Rejects BOT’s Move Against Anyanwu

According to report from The Nation, following the Board of Trustees resolution to remove the party’s national secretary, Dist. Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the South East Zonal Legal Adviser, Ukpai Ukairo, has strongly opposed the decision, calling it illegal, unfounded, and morally unjustifiable.

He criticized the BOT for holding its meeting at a hotel rather than the PDP national secretariat, arguing that this action warranted disciplinary measures against BOT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

Likewise, the PDP Coalition of Youth for Good Governance warned that the BOT’s actions could disrupt peaceful conflict resolution.

The group cited a Court of Appeal ruling that granted Anyanwu a stay of execution on a prior judgment.

Emmanuel Mba, leader of the coalition, questioned the legitimacy of the BOT, noting that many of its members’ tenures had expired since the PDP constitution allows only a single five-year term.

Ukairo further dismissed the BOT’s resolution as legally insignificant, referring to it as a “worthless document .”

He initiated legal action under the Freedom of Information Act to uncover the sponsor of the hotel meeting, insisting it was not an official BOT session but an informal gathering of certain members.

He asserted that the communique from the meeting violated the PDP’s constitution and should be ignored.

He also discredited a report submitted by a one-man committee led by former minister and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, stating that it lacked legal authority against Anyanwu.

As the PDP’s South East Legal Adviser, Ukairo emphasized his responsibility to challenge the resolution, warning that its misleading content could not be left unaddressed.