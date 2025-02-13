Ohoba Autonomous Community Visits Hon Oziri, SA Community Relations To Imo State Governor

The stakeholders of Ohoba Autonomous Community visited the Special Adviser (SA) on Community Relations to the Executive Governor of Imo State, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Hon. Deacon Ernest Oziri, on the 11th of January, 2025.

During the visit, which took place at the office of the SA Community Relations at the Ahiajoku Convention Centre, off Owerri/Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, those in attendance included The Regent, Dr. Armstrong Anyanwu; Comrade Emeka Ochasi, President General of Ohoba Autonomous Community; Comrade Gilbert Igweka Nwanorim, Treasurer of Ohoba Development Union; Hon. Ambrose Chima, Village Head of Umukpoche; Ekeruo Promise; Engr. Israel Nwanorim; Dr. Mrs. Angelina Ogara-Onuegbu; Comrade Kyrian Chima; Bishop Divine Ordunze, among others.

Presenting his address, the President General, Emeka Ochasi, thanked the Governor for the appointment, which he described as a round peg in a round hole, and expressed confidence in the ability of Hon. Deacon Ernest Oziri to discharge his duties diligently. He went on to draw the attention of the SA on Community Relations to the recent developments in Ohoba Autonomous Community, which, if not handled swiftly, could escalate into more significant issues. According to him, the community is sitting on a time bomb. Some of these developments include kidnapping, illegal oil bunkering, and extortion, all due to a compromised vigilante group that has overstayed its usefulness. He also mentioned that this development is a threat not only to Ohoba as a community but also to neighboring communities and the ongoing gas project in Assa, as Ohoba shares a boundary with the host community. He pleaded with SA Community Relations, Hon. Deacon Ernest Oziri, to relay their message to the governor, emphasizing the need to set up a new, indigenous vigilante group.

Lending his voice, the Regent, Dr. Armstrong Anyanwu, reiterated all that the President General enumerated, stressing the importance of peace in the community and pledging the community’s readiness to embrace the government’s expeditious action, especially in the area of setting up a new vigilante group.

Comrade Gilbert Igweka Nwanorim also supported the idea of a new vigilante group, especially since the existing one has been compromised.

Responding, the SA on Community Relations expressed his joy for the visit by the people of Ohoba Autonomous Community, seeking government intervention instead of resorting to self-help, which would have escalated the matter. He advised them to remain calm as he would relay all their concerns to the governor, who he knows has zero tolerance for violence and insecurity in the state.