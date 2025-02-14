Uncertainty In Imo PDP Over Removal Of State Exco, As Sam Daddy Returns To Party Office In Abuja

As at the time of this report, Trumpeta can’t properly state the situation of things in Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Reason is that the fight at the national level over who controls the affairs of the party especially that of the party secretariat is causing rumpus at the Wadata plaza in Abuja .

In the heat of the reported removal of Imo State born Senator Samuel Anyanwu ( Sam Daddy) as the party’s scribe with Okoye, report had it that the National Working Committee had sacked the state Exco of PDP led by Hon Austin Nwachukwu.

But 24 hours later, it appears the tide has changed with information coming in that Sam Daddy has returned to office as the Secretary of PDP.

The news of Samdaddy’s ejection from the Abuja party office however has been denied as the erstwhile Senator was seen at the office, yesterday focused on his job as the party’s scribe.

The Ikeduru born Anyanwu was also said to had been more concentrated on his duties than before, giving no iota of attention to negative reports channeled towards his position.

As at the time of this report, there is no clear report of the situation as Trumpeta awaits further developments from the national office.