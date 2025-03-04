ITC Franchise Owners Association: Liberation At Last, As Union Elects New Executive After 14 Years

…Describes GM, Hon Uche Obiozor As Godsent

By Onyekachi Eze

Friday, February 28, 2025, would remain evergreen in the hearts of the franchise owners of the Imo Transport Company, ITC, following the successful election of their new executive.

Reason being that for over fourteen years, they have not experienced any sort of election, talk more of a properly constituted leadership to steer the affairs of the union.

But, the story changed, few months Hon. Uche Obiozor was appointed the General Manager of the Imo State owned Transport Company.

Therefore, to the entire workforce of ITC, Obiozor’s coming on board as the GM was a divine intervention.

Earlier, before the election, Hon. Uche Obiozor enjoined them on a peaceful exercise, assuring that the Management of ITC will continuously work with the executive.

The Chairman, Electoral Committee, Comrade Nwadike Timothy while addressing the Union’s electorate, revealed that history has been made considering that, for a decade plus, non of such election was held for the franchise owners association.

Said he, “It is with profound joy and humility that I welcome you all to this history making event. It is the election cum subsequent swearing in of candidates that will emerge in the final election of today. In a free democratic setting, elections are statuary creatures and must be conducted within a stipulated period not exceeding four years in a single term, but we can bear witnesses to the fact that the ITC franchise association has had only one leadership in the last fifteen years and has aborted all sincere efforts geared toward conduct of elections and succession or even holding expended meeting of both executive and members.

“When the present management led by Hon. Uche Obiozor came on board, the franchise association members, drivers etc came up with series of complaints ranging from extortion through unwarranted deductions from yearly operational vehicle emblems, vehicle certificate and lack of proper representation by the franchise executive among others. Hon. Obiozor then summoned meetings of both executive of the franchise association and members and succeeded in fostering synergy among them.

“One of the benefits of the synergy is the unanimous agreement between franchise association executive and members for election of the franchise on this day 28th February, 2025. “English philosopher and political theories Thomas Hobbes asserts thus “Hell is truth but seen too late”.

“Election is a process and all processes leading to election have been observed ranging from display of time table, obtaining of interest forms, screening of aspirants etc. We hope that last lap of the process will be hitch free today”.

The following persons emerged as executive of the ITC Franchise Owners and Drivers Association after the keenly contested election;

1) Mr. Uche Ukanacho (Chairman)

2) Nze Callistus Onuoha (Vice Chairman)

3) Igboeze Stanley (Secretary)

4) Ogidi Okechukwu (Assistant Secretary)

5) Osondu Ihenacho (Financial Secretary)

6) Esonwunne Nnanna (Treasurer)

7) Chinedu Paul Nnorom (PRO)

8) Elochukwu Arinze (Provost 1)

9) Victor Egbujor (Provost 2).

Comrade Kelechi Anele, an observer and the State Chairperson for the Almagamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical And Recreational Services Employee, AUPCTRE, charged the new franchise association exco on apt and collective responsibility, and to work as one family for the growth of the Company.

Another observer and the Zonal Chairperson of AUPCTRE, Comrade Elizabeth Chukwuezi, was elated on the success recorded before, during and after the election.

The ITC operation Manager, Comrade Onyenze Joseph, urged the elected executive to be diligent and tact in handling the affairs of their association, stating that, their emergence didn’t come as a surprise, but a reaffirmation of their pedigree by the entire members.

He tasked them to work for the growth of ITC, and not to fight the Management or drivers at any given time, reiterating that the current management led by Hon. Obiozor is poised towards carrying all the Staff and Franchise owners along.

Similarly, Onyenze admonished them to shun any acts that might be inimical to the progress of the union and company at large.

Further rendering words of admonition was a staff from the Ministry of Transportation.

In his acceptance speech, the latest Chairman of ITC Franchise Owners Association, Mr Uche Ukanacho was full of thanks to Hon Uche Obiozor for making them have a substantive leadership for the past 14 years.

He lauded the members for giving them the opportunity to serve the union and pledged to do well and better in support of his executive.

The Chairman who couldn’t hide his feelings affirmed that since Obiozor came on board, ITC is breathing fresh air with good policies and reformations.

Also grateful was the Management-Unions-Staff relationship which he said eluded them in the past, but finally came to fruition under the leadership of Uche Obiozor.

Mr. Okey Martins, the Assistant Secretary, fondly addressed as “Bishop” lauded the administrative dexterity of Obiozor which he said was glaring by every person.

According to him, “Even if Hon Uche Obiozor did not do any other thing in ITC, we are grateful to him for making this election come to fruition after failed attempts for over 14 years. We say thank you to him for that. This means a lot to us and for the progress of ITC”.

A member, Mr Christian Omenyi did not only express unalloyed delight on the transformation agenda introduced by Obiozor in the establishment, but, also thanked the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma who sent Obiozor to reposition ITC.

Omenyi was grateful to the electoral committee for a job well done, calling on any aggrieved member to close ranks and work with the elected leadership.

Afterwards, the newly emerged Franchise Executive of ITC were presented to the General Manager, Hon Uche Obiozor, who congratulated and tasked them on oneness and common purpose of making their tenure worthwhile without any witch-hunt.

Obiozor seized the opportunity to reassure them of a collective responsibility in making ITC the number one transport company in the South East, and Nigeria at large.