Human Capacity Building: Onuimo House Member, James Esile Picks Up Training Sponsorship Of Constituents Interested In Heavy Duty Vehicle Driving Skill

Committed to his pact with the people, which centers on human capacity building and development, the honourable member representing the people of Onuimo State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, IMHA, Hon Chief Uba James Esile, has approved the training of interested Onuimolites in the rare and well-sought after skill in heavy duty & truck driving.

Their training which shall be funded and sponsored by him, is to be carried out by a F.R.S.C approved and licensed school, specialized in this area.

After which the trainees, upon the successful completion of the trainings shall be certified in this skill.

This opportunity, we learnt, aims at building the beneficiaries into self reliance and preparedness for heavy duty vehicle driving opportunities in firms, notable companies within and outside the country.

The notice reads, “Interested persons should submit their names to their various Wards liaison officers of the honourable member.

“For further inquires, contact the planning committee chairman, Hon Lawrence Okoroafor on 08035118689 or the deputy chairman of the committee, Mr Christian Alakwem on 08034084136”.

This training, Trumpeta House of Assembly Vibes gathered, is open to all indigenes of Onuimo Local Government Area.

Information gathered by this newspaper highlights that both young and old with the yearning in getting the skills are free to register.

It would be recalled that since his inauguration into the 10th House, Esile has left no stone unturned.

Aside from his vocal dispositions in Law making, the “Fresh Air” master has made remarkable imprints in Constituency representation; always at home with his Onuimo people.

Another feat Hon Esile has attained which would always stand him out is his doggedness in oversight functions.

Recently, he inspected the ongoing renovation projects of the government, to include the Concorde Hotel edifice under heavy rehabilitation work.

He is the House Committee Chairman on Culture and Tourism.