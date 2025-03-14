Anujuo Joins League Of Mediators

Imo State born Entrepreneur, Sir Fidel Anujuo, has joined the league of licensed mediators and negotiators. The certification which includes a post graduate in Peace Conflict Management was awarded to him by the Institute of Global Peace and Conflict Management (IGPCM).

In a world that conflict spots are growing in geometric progression, professional conflict managers, mediators and negotiators provide the platform for effective conflict resolution on terms not dictated or slowed down unlike the intricate and complex court processes that take longer time to be resolved.

Even on resolution, there would be no guarantee that parties will work out satisfied about the quality of justice given the fact that often times, technicalities define the character of justice.

The prevalent resort to self-help by parties in conflict is a product of growing impatience in the grinding wheel of justice compounded by the slow processes of the court system. This to a large extent has made alternative dispute resolution platforms (ADR) more attractive and result driven.

Sometimes, the justice of a case may not be realized as a result of technicalities and sometimes human factor that define court adjudication. It is in the light of the encumbrances of human element and time lines that many are beginning to seek alternative dispute resolution platforms that would be cost efficient, time sensitive and give parties justice within discernible templates and conditions.

Licensed mediators and negotiators are therefore primed to deal with conflict resolution on terms that are mutually agreeable to parties, establish peaceful and neutral environment for dialogue and seamless communication between feuding parties, deploy the best of negotiation skills, guided by observable impartiality/highest sense of confidentiality in the most transparent manner to win the confidence of parties.

Added to the above, the mediator guides the process of the negotiation and ensures accurate documentation of the terms and conditions reached by parties, including guiding implementation.

Mediators and negotiators are credited with efficiently and effectively delivering in some specialized areas as family problems, workplace disputes, community conflicts, commercial disputes and related issues globally.

The unique operating mechanics and strategies adopted by licensed mediators and negotiators position them highly recommended in most developed countries of the world, due to the ease with which conflicts are resolved to the satisfaction of parties without the bile associated with traditional adversarial approaches.

It is therefore something worthy of commendation that Sir Anujuo made the choice of equipping himself with the necessary skills from such a globally respected conflict management and resolution institution to contribute in the necessary intervention that would guarantee peace.

The impact of this unique intervention platform would be of immense benefit to the States and Federal Government who would definitely find value in leveraging this option in resolving several conflicts besetting our society.