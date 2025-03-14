IMO 2027 GUBER:The Orlu Coup And Eze Madumere’s Quick Intervention

By Godfrey U Anyanwu 09133120232

Earlier this month, precisely, March 5, 2025, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from Orlu zone, Chief Charles Orie threw a bombshell from his base in Canada, where friends, associates in diaspora had endorsed him for the 2027 lmo Governorship seat. lmo people have viewed that endorsement as a orchestrated plot to truncate the charter of equity initiated by the State Governor as propounded in the State for equitable distribution of power across the three Senatorial zones of the State viz; Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe.In less than 24 hours of the publication, an illustrious son of Owerri zone, His Excellency Prince Eze Madumere frontally rebuffed that coup of sorts, by appealing to appeal to Orlu and Okigwe zone brothers and sisters and entire lmolites towards understanding the pact, which he explained will encourage, unity, equity and progress in the State.

Opinions have thronged up that with the Charter of Equity enthroned in the State and being aggressively upheld by the entire lmolites; also, given the stalk reality that Orlu zone where Chief Charles Orie is coming from must have taken the Governorship slot for 24 years in 2027; where then does someone draw the justification for such a move by another Orlu? Funny enough, the ensuing argument that Ohaji/Egbema area, Charles Orie’s home town is part of Owerri zone of lmo State appears delusional, fictional and even scornful. Something cannot stand on nothing! No one can change the goal post in the middle of the game! Impossible! Such is also an illusionary and an improbable political concoction! In fact, it is ridiculous, fallacious and a hard sell!

Obviously, though, as unthinkable as such argument appears, it has bred a lot of complications and internal contractions. It will not be out of place to elucidate that rather than demographical consideration, the political consideration is given to the location of Ohaji/Egbema LGA where Charles Orie comes from, implying that he is from Orlu zone, (that is lmo West Senatorial District of lmo), same with the incumbent Governor, Distinquished Senator Hope Uzodinma.Therefore, any sane person justifying Chief Charles Orie taking a shot in the 2027 lmo Governorship race is considered a coup against Charter of Equity or ‘Ohaji hidden agenda’.

It is therefore, gratifying to state, not minding the seemingly political incursion by Chief Charles Orie, there was a very quick intervention by Prince Eze Madumere; an urbane politician with political savvy, who timely waded in to appeal to Orlu zone and Okigwe brothers and sisters and entire lmolites towards understanding the pact.Eze Madumere expressed his burning desire that lmo flourishes in unity, equity and fairness.He noted that as a big family like lmo State, there must be balance in the equitable sharing of rights and privileges to ensure peace and progress is achieved.According to the former Chief of Staff and Deputy Governor of lmo State, any family where only a child is favoured and others are not well-treated or marginalised, peace and unity take a flight.

Madumere in that outing applauded the Governor of lmo State, Distinquished Senator Hope Uzodimma and the State Elders Council for toeing the path of prosperity.The Mbieri Mbaitoli-born political maestro in that piece did not mince words to thank the Governor and the Elders Council for not leaving the charter document open-ended, rather very concise that OWERRI ZONE TAKES THE SHOT IN 2027.

This piece, is necessary, because, it is aimed at calling on other political leaders in Owerri zone to emulate Prince Eze Madumere, who REFUSED to sit on the fence in this critical and deciding moment in the history of lmo politics.His early intervention towards ‘detonating’ such a time bomb of sorts, whether imaginary or real against Charter of Equity, thereby adding filip to Governor’s good initiative of backing Charter of Equity is legendary.We salute a man who prices the comfort of his people than his personal comfort.

However, as Prince Madumere applauds the Governor and the Elders Council for etching their names in memories of lmolites, we will not fail on our own part to praise the leadership dexterity and political sagacity of Prince Eze Madumere.We will not fail also to pat the true son of Owerri zone on the back for being alive to his leadership responsibility, especially towards protecting the interest of Owerri zone at this auspicious moment.

For some of us who are good students of history, Madumere’s bold step towards struggle for a new lmo in 2027 has already stood him out from the crowd that sing Hosana, Hosana in their comfort places without making sacrifices that will help rewrite the history of the State.

Justifiably, the recent kind remarks by lmolites in Diaspora about Prince Madumere and appeal to him over Owerri zone Project, is in order, considering Madumere’s Diaspora experience and enlightenment, as best bet for the lmo coveted seat come 2027.The group had different kinds of description about the former Deputy Governor as a man with milk of human kindness; a leader known for his ordinariness, accessibility and availability to both commoners and the privileged on fulfilment and happiness.Also, a gentleman with Solomonic wisdom, infectious humility and profound compassion, who believes in teamwork and unity of purpose with team spirit and knack for true and effective leadership.

Admittedly, Eze Madumere is a leader with an unimpeachable character with records of measurable, verifiable, identifiable generosity and benevolence.As a former Government official in the State, it is is pertinent to note that Madumere’s Aides ranked pleasurably in the best of engagement and treatment in care and attention, support and encouragement privileges such as; accommodation, financial assistance and extension to their families.This is same story in the lips of visitors in his office and residences, including his kinsmen.This is a testimony of an independent mind. Prince Eze Madumere, may your goodwill and good dispositions always make your sun rise for a better lmo that your people have always desired! May lmo Charter of Equity prevail in 2027!