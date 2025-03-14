Umuokanne Monarch HRH. Nwokoma Harps On Quality Representation Laud Federal Lawmaker Dibiagwu Over Mega Empowerment

By Amaechi Chidinma

The Traditional Ruler of Umuokanne Autonomous Community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo state Hrh.Eze .Dr Mattew Chiedoziem Nwokoma ,JP KSC,MPA ,FIBAKM ” Okaa Omee iv of Umuokanne ancient kingdom in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State ” has stressed on the need for citizens to enthrone good Representatives for their own betterment , as he extol the Federal House of Representatives Member for Ohaji /Egbema/Oguta/and Oru West LGAs , Rt Hon.Eugene Dibiagwu on his recently held mega empowerment program geared towards providing succor to his constituents.

In a chat with Newsmen at Mgbidi Township Stadium in Oru West LGA of Imo state , Hrh. Eze Nwokoma , described the emergence of Rt. Hon Dibiagwu as a square peg in a square hole , he called on other stakeholders, and Representatives in Imo state to emulate the guesture of the Federal Lawmaker .

Hrh.Nwokoma also advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items given to them .

Meanwhile , it would be recalld that , the member Representing Ohaji/Egbema /Oguta/Oru West federal constituency at the National House Of Assembly ,Rt. Hon. Eugene Okechukwu Dibiagwu recently hosted his constituents with a mega Empowerment

The historic event cum account of stewardship which took place at the Mgbidi Township Stadium in Oru West LGA of Imo state, witnessed the Presence of Critical Stakeholders , and other high profiled Personalities from within and outside the state who witnessed the mother of all Empowerment curtesy of the federal Lawmaker Rt.Hon. Dibiagwu , Amongst whom is the Governor of Imo state Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma ably represented by his Deputy Lady Chinyere Ekomaru , Senator Representing Imo West Senator Osita Bonaventure Izunaso , Imo State APC Chairman Hon.Macdonald Ebere , Member Representing Ohajii Egbema at the IMHA , Hon.Francis Osuoha “Eze Buguma” , Hon Engr.Gilbert Nwosu, Engr.Ikenna Adikibe and other dignitaries.

In his address Rt .Hon. Dibiagwu expressed happiness on the event , he disclosed that since assumption of office on June 13 2023 when the 10th Assembly was inaugurated he has remained committed towards maintaining a robust relationship with his constituents through countless interface in briefings, empowerment programs , and end of year activities, he revealed that the 2025 empowerment is geared towards fulfilling the promises he has made to his constituents.

In futherance Rt.Hon. Dibiagwu maintained that his 2years at the

National Assembly have recorded remarkable accomplishments that are visible and verifiable , he highlighted that the 3 Local Government Areas of Ohajii Egbema/Oguta /and Oru West are not left out in the developmental and human capital project already embarked on.

Rt .Hon . Dibiagwu seized the platform to cite some notable signature projects ongoing , nearing completion viz; building of schools , revovation of dilapidated structures , payment of WAEC fees massive road constructions, distribution of relief materials to Crises prone communities, providing succor to those in distress and assisting Farmers to enhance productivity, Orientations , retraining programs and engagement of boys and girls.

Speaking on the selection process , Rt.Hon. Dibiagwu who as a first timer doubles as the Chairman House Committee on Regional Development apart from being a member of over Nine Committees which is another milestone recorded as a legislator , said beneficiaries were selected and approved through a developed template, in order to support the survival of his constituents.

Rt. Hon.Dibiagwu thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma whom he described as “father and benefactor” for his mentorship as he promised to make the mega Empowerment program an annual event.

The Imo state Deputy Governor , Lady Chinyere Ekomaru who flgged off the event ,also commended Rt.Hon.Dibiagwu , she said ” This is what APC and the Government of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma is bringing to the grassroot, we thanks the federal Lawmaker ” she said.

Pouring encomium the Imo state commissioner for works , Hon.Ralph Nwosu said ” Today we are celebrating a great man , in the past we taught it was just going to National Assembly, Hon.Dibiagwu has performed excellentlly well” he concluded.

Hon.Nwosu stressed on the need for constituents to elect quality Leaders.

The Imo state All progressives Congress APC Chairman Hon.Macdonald Ebere thanked Rt.Hon. Dibiagwu for his show of love.

In their respective speeches , The head of the traditional institution in Imo state , HRM Eze Okeke Hon.Gideon Meffor, Engr.Adikibe , Hon.Francis Osuoha “Eze Buguma” , Hon.Engr.Gilbert Nwosu advised other leaders to emulate the federal Lawmaker in his bid to alleviate the suffering of his people.

The climax of the event is the disbursement of cash and distribution of items , viz ; 33 vehicles , 37 motorcycles , 45 grinding machines , 45 sewing machines,120 cooking stoves , Bags of rice , other food items as 0ver 81 constituents smiled home with #500,000 naira cash