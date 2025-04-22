Imo 2027: Charlvon Ozopolf Boss, Donates 100million To Imo Harmony Project (IHP), Urges Them To Support Whoever The Governor Endorses From Owerri Zone

In an event organized by a sister advocacy group, IMO Harmony Project (IHP) ably led by Capt. Emmanuel Ihenacho Rtd. in support of the next Governor of Imo state come 2027 to come from Owerri Zone extraction in compliance with Imo charter of Equity.

The Chairman of the occasion Sir PGU after observing due protocols addressed the dignitaries in appreciation for their presence and essential reasons for the fundraising luncheon.

Speaking to the group after various speeches and donations from invited dignitaries which includes, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi representing Imo East (Owerri zone) at the Red Chambers, National Assembly, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, Chief Barr Charles Muruako and many others.

The General Leader of OZOPOLF Worldwide Prince Charls Amadi Charlvon who led the Ozopolf high Command of his deputy, Secretary General and steering committee to the event thanked the leadership of Imo Harmony Project (IHP) for their efforts in co-pushing strongly for the implementation of the “Imo Charter Of Equity” for an Owerri indigene to emerge the next Governor through the instrumentality of our dear Governor, Mr infrastructure Dist. Sen Hope Uzodimma after his successful second tenure in office.

Prince Charls Amadi reinstated his commitment and that of entire OZOPOLF membership in continuous support of the present administration led by His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma and urged every Owerri indigene to do the same and shun negative aspersions.

He further stated for the umpteenth time…..

“I AM NOT CONTESTING FOR THE GOVERNORSHIP POSITION NEITHER AM I GOING TO RUN FOR THE SENATE; MY AMBITION IS TO SEE AN OWERRI MAN/WOMAN IN DOUGLAS HOUSE in the next election. IN THE MANY YEARS GOD HAS MADE AVAILABLE FOR ME, IT WILL BE MY GREATEST ACHIEVEMENT HE retorted

He pleaded with everyone present to be an apostle for the same intentions which he said is selfless and accommodating and promised to continue to support any group or person who has such thought.

He concluded by appealing to our brothers in Orlu and Okigwe that ozopolf has been in partnership with you for a long time now, to work with Owerri zone in realization of this goal and to return imo to a sustainable and equitable rotation of power in the State.

At this point, it was time to make a donation in support of IHP, Charlvon on behalf of ozopolf donated a whooping sum of 100million (one hundred Million naira) which ignited a lot of jubilation and appreciation from dignitaries and organizers.

Don Martyn L.O Nwosu

OZOPOLF Media Directorate.