City Boy Movement: South/East Zonal Leader, Goodluck Nwaneri Visits HoR Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu

…Seeks Partnership For Spread Of Movement In South East

Goodluck Nwaneri, the Southeast Coordinator of the City Boy Movement (CBM) on Wednesday visited the office of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, to chat a way forward for the spread of the movement in the Southeast.

Hon. Nwaneri and his team during the visit were given a warmth welcome by the Deputy Speaker who promised to partner with the movement especially as it is anchored on the reelection bid of His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Kalu who is a renowned politician and elder statesman in the region whose influence and capacity has generated a huge reputation for the south easterners, has no doubt brought political stability, peace and sustainability in the region.

Nwaneri in his speech said Kalu’s legacy towards a democratic society and national transformation and strategic leadership has become the foundation for the growth and development of the Southeast region region.

He said, “City Boy Movement in the southeast is set to partner and harness the momentum of impact offered by this noble leader, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to spreading the good news of the President and need for continuity in 2027. And we are committed to this noble cause.”

Responding, the Deputy Speaker thanked the team for its commitment and steadfastness in pushing for the return of His Excellency, Ahmed Bola Tinubu whom, he said has done excellently well within the shortest possible period.

He urged Southeast youths to rally round Hon. Nwaneri who is the zonal coordinator, reemphasizing the derivable benefits of Tinubu’s reelection for the region.

Among his team was Hon. Excel who is the Director General of Goodluck Nwaneri Foundation in Imo state.