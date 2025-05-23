Aftermath Of Federal High Court Order: Eziama Ikeduru Heir Apparent, Prince Chris Anaelechi Obasi Regains Freedom

…Case Adjourned June 10 For Hearing

Eight days after his alleged abduction from his Ajah residence in Lagos State, the Heir apparent to the throne of Eziama Ikeduru Autonomous Community, Prince Chris Anaelechi Obasi-Oparaugo has regained freedom.

He was released on Thursday, May 22, 2025, after a Court Order issued on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 and signed on Wednesday May 21, 2025.

This followed a Court Order of Interim Injunction which commanded the Nigeria Police Force (1st Respondent), Commissioner of Police, Imo State (2nd Respondent), Supol Ola O/c, Tiger Base Unit, State Headquarters, Owerri, Imo State,(3rd Respondent) and Mr. Charles Amadi (Charlvon) (4th Respondent), particularly the 3rd Respondent, whether by themselves, agents, servants, officers and men, workers, hirelings to release the Applicant (Prince Chris Anaelechi Obasi Oparaugo) forthwith from detention.

It would be recalled that the Family of the embattled Prince Obasi raised alarm on the whereabout of their son who was whisked away at the night hours of Wednesday, May 14, 2025 from his Lagos abode.

His disappearance followed a day to the Court hearing earlier slated for Friday May 16, 2025.

Although the suspicion was not unconnected to the Ezeship tussle that had lingered for years since the demise of Prince Obasi’s father, the late Traditional Ruler of Eziama Ikeduru, Imo State, H.R.H Eze C.A Obasi Oparaugo (Ekwueme Orji 1 of Eziama Ikeduru Imo State), the latest development has unraveled the mystery behind his disappearance.

In a swift reaction to guaranteeing his release, the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State, in a suit No: FHC/OW/FHR/41/2025, before His Lordship, Hon. Justice I.N Oweibo Judge, on a motion exparte dated and filed 20th day of May, 2025 made the following orders:

1. An order of Interim injunction commanding the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents, particularly the 3rd Respondent, whether by themselves, their agents, servants, officers and men workers, hirelings, however called or described to release the Applicant (Prince Chris Anaele Obasi-Oparaugo) forthwith from detention pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for the enforcement of his (Prince Chris Anaele Obasi-Oparaugo) fundamental rights filed along with this application.

2. And for such further orders the Honourable Court may deem fit to in the circumstance Upon reading through the said motion and Affidavit in support sworn to by Prince Emmanuel Obasi-Oparaugo, male, adult, Christian and Nigerian citizen of Oparaugo’s compound, Eziama Ulorji Autonomous Community, Ikeduru Local Government Area, Imo State at Federal High Court Registry Owerri

AND AFTER HEARING N.A. Nnawuchi SAN (with S.D. Ndukwe, Esq.) for the Applicant, move in terms of the motion paper.

Mr. Chris Anaelechi Obasi was the former General Manager, Information Technology and Facilities at Multichoice Nigeria, until his appointment in July 2018 as the current Managing Director, Zeta-Web Nigeria.

The concerned Ikeduru Indigenes in their displeasure have reposed confidence in the Judiciary in upholding Justice, while they further pray on the Imo State Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma to intervene in the matter before things go sour.

The case in Court is adjourned to June 10th, 2025 for hearing.