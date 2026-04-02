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INTERVIEW

Joseph Ikunna Sets Sights On 2027 Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Reps Seat

.. Declares Readiness For People-Centered Representation

… Says, PDP United, Stronger

Hon. Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna, a frontline business mogul, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Uzinaumu Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency seat in 2027.

Beyond his ambitious vision and well-articulated blueprint aimed at delivering effective representation to his constituents if given the mandate, Chief Ikunna reaffirmed his confidence in the PDP, highlighting the party’s growing cohesion, unity, and readiness to make a strong comeback in the forthcoming elections.

In this interview with ONYEKACHI EZE, he shares insightful perspectives on his plans for his constituency, and across board should PDP be entrusted with leadership in 2027.

Q: How would you evaluate the overall outcome of the PDP zonal congress in the South East and the national convention? Were they free, fair, and reflective of the will of party members?

Ikunna: The South East PDP zonal congress and the national convention held in Abuja can be regarded as successful and timely exercises that have further strengthened the unity and structure of our great party. Both events were conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner, with strong participation from party leaders and delegates. The outcomes clearly reflect a broad consensus among stakeholders and demonstrate the party’s commitment to internal cohesion, stability, and preparedness for the tasks ahead.

As with any large political process, there may be differing views from some quarters, which is natural in a vibrant democratic party like the PDP. However, what is most important is that the exercises were largely transparent, widely accepted, and have positioned the party for greater inclusiveness and effectiveness going forward.

Overall, the congress and convention have reinforced confidence in the PDP’s internal processes and leadership, while sending a strong signal of unity and readiness to Nigerians.

Q: Given reports of factional disagreements, what concrete steps is the PDP leadership taking to ensure unity and prevent post-congress fallout within the party?

Ikunna: The leadership of the PDP is fully aware that, in a large and vibrant democratic party, differing interests and perspectives are inevitable, especially after major exercises like congresses and conventions.

What is important, however, is the deliberate and ongoing effort to strengthen unity and manage these differences constructively.

Concrete steps are already being taken in that direction. The party leadership has intensified consultations and reconciliation efforts across all levels, engaging key stakeholders, leaders, and aggrieved members to ensure that no one feels excluded. There is also a renewed emphasis on internal dialogue, inclusiveness, and respect for established party structures.

In addition, mechanisms for conflict resolution within the party are being actively utilized to address concerns in a timely and fair manner. The leadership has continued to stress discipline, loyalty, and the collective interest of the party above individual ambitions.

Overall, the focus is on consolidation, building on the successes of the congress and convention, while fostering unity, strengthening trust, and ensuring that the PDP remains cohesive, focused, and ready to deliver on its mandate to Nigerians.

Q: Do the outcomes of the congresses indicate a strengthening or weakening of the PDP’s grassroots structure across Imo State?

Ikunna: Outcomes of the congresses point clearly to a strengthening of the PDP’s grassroots structure across Imo State, and in fact, in all 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

What we have seen is renewed engagement at the ward and local government levels, with party members actively participating in the process and reaffirming their commitment to the PDP. The successful conduct of the congresses has helped to re-energize the base, rebuild local structures, and reconnect leadership with grassroots stakeholders.

Importantly, the emergence of representatives through these processes has reinforced a sense of ownership among members, which is critical for mobilization and party growth. It has also provided an opportunity to harmonize interests and bring more people into the fold under a common purpose.

Overall, rather than weakening the structure, the congresses have served as a unifying exercise that strengthens the PDP’s presence and readiness at the grassroots level across Imo State and all other States.

Q: Based on the congress results, how prepared is the PDP to compete effectively in the 2027 general elections, especially in reclaiming lost ground?

Ikunna: Based on the outcomes of the congresses, the PDP is clearly on a stronger footing and increasingly well positioned to compete effectively in the 2027 general elections, including reclaiming lost ground.

The congresses have helped to consolidate party structures, energize the grassroots, and reinforce unity among key stakeholders. With functional leadership now in place across various levels, the party is better organized for mobilization, voter engagement, and strategic planning ahead of 2027.

Beyond structure, there is a renewed sense of purpose within the party. The lessons from previous electoral cycles are being taken seriously, and there is a clear commitment to strengthening internal cohesion, improving coordination, and presenting credible leadership options to the electorate.

Reclaiming lost ground is not just an aspiration. It is a process that has already begun through rebuilding trust at the grassroots and re-engaging supporters across communities. With sustained unity, discipline, and strategic focus, the PDP is well prepared to offer a strong and competitive platform in 2027.

Q: Some critics argue that internal processes in the PDP lack transparency. How do you respond to concerns that the congress outcomes may affect public trust in the party?

Ikunna: Concerns about transparency are understandable in any large democratic organization, especially one as broad and competitive as the PDP. However, it is important to note that the party’s internal processes are guided by established rules, clear procedures, and oversight mechanisms designed to ensure credibility and fairness.

The recent congresses were conducted within this framework, with active participation from delegates and stakeholders across different levels. The outcomes reflect a collective process that prioritizes consensus, inclusiveness, and the overall stability of the party.

It is also worth emphasizing that public trust is built not only on isolated perceptions but on consistency over time. The PDP remains committed to continuous improvement of its internal processes, strengthening accountability, and ensuring that members and the public alike have confidence in its operations.

Ultimately, the successful conduct of the congresses and the broad acceptance of their outcomes demonstrate that the party remains focused, united, and responsive qualities that are essential for maintaining and even deepening public trust going forward.

Q: As a 2027 House of Representatives aspirant, how do the congress outcomes shape your political strategy, and what unique value do you intend to bring to your constituency under the PDP platform?

Ikunna: The outcomes of the congresses have provided a clearer and more stable platform for engagement within the party, which is important for anyone aspiring to serve. It has strengthened the party structure and reaffirmed the importance of unity, discipline, and grassroots connection. Principles that will guide my approach going forward.

In terms of strategy, my focus will be on deepening engagement with stakeholders across all levels, party leaders, party members, and especially the grassroots, while aligning closely with the broader vision and direction of the PDP. A strong party structure is essential, and I intend to work within that framework to build consensus, foster inclusiveness, and ensure effective mobilization.

As for the value I intend to bring. My commitment is to “responsive, people-centered representation”. I am focused on practical issues that affect everyday lives, access to opportunities, infrastructure that impacts on the lives of all, like the 229 solar street lights I installed in Uzinaumu, and the almost 500 solar lights, I am about to install in Etiti Mgbidi. Youth empowerment, and constituency development. My goal is to ensure that our constituency (Ohaji-Egbema, Oguta, Oru West) not only has a voice at the national level, but also benefits meaningfully from that representation.

Ultimately, my aspiration is to contribute to strengthening the PDP’s presence at the grassroots while delivering tangible results that reflect the trust and confidence of the people.

I have already started to put a team together of experienced people that will work with me in the National Assembly to ensure that nothing passes our Federal Constituency by. The team is made of people who have previously worked in the National Assembly as clerks, administrators and civil servants who know their way around, lawyers, economists, and experienced lobbyists. I fully understand the constraints, many first timers have, where they spend their first four years learning the ropes, and by the time, they complete their tenure, have little or nothing to show for it. It is usually not their fault, as many lack business management and productivity skills, unlike myself, a well read man from both Nigeria and England, trained in Long term strategic planning, critical thinking and game theory, Also, apart from my first eight years as a capital gains and inheritance tax specialist, I have spent the past 30 years as an innovative entrepreneur, running vast businesses across the country, creating vital employment for thousands of people.

My team will hit the ground running on day one, in the realisation that a new broom sweeps well, and that we are accountable to the people. I am 100% ready to shock the system.

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