Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

People Of Isu LGA Celebrate Architect Chukwunonso Nnaji’s Birthday In Grand Style

By Onyekachi Eze

It was a moment of joy, unity, and celebration in Isu Local Government Area, Imo State, as residents, community and political leaders, and well-wishers gathered to honor Architect Chukwunonso Nnaji on the occasion of his birthday.

It was held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the palace of HRH Eze Charles Nnajiemere (Eze Udo II of Amurie-Omanze).

The event, marked by grandeur and heartfelt tributes, showcased the deep admiration and respect the people hold for the renowned architect, a former Isu House of Assembly contestant and a former appointee under the Owelle Rochas Okorocha’s administration in Imo.

The celebration attracted dignitaries from various walks of life, including political figures, traditional rulers, professionals, and youth groups.

In their goodwill messages, speakers described Architect Nnaji as a visionary leader, a philanthropist, and a proud son of Amurie-Omanze in Isu LGA who has contributed immensely to the development of the community.

They commended his dedication to excellence in his profession and his continuous support for local initiatives, especially those aimed at empowering young people.

Highlighting his achievements, several speakers noted his role in infrastructural development and his commitment to mentoring aspiring architects and professionals within and beyond Isu LGA.

His humility and accessibility were also eulogized, with many recounting personal experiences of his generosity and guidance, just like his late father, Noble Sir Vincent Nnanna Nnaji, who was named after the Amurie-Omanze road same day by the entire Isu LGA.

In his response, the CEO Najee Consults, Architect Nnaji (MNIA) expressed profound gratitude to the people for the overwhelming show of love and support. He reaffirmed his commitment to giving back to the community and contributing to its growth and progress.

He encouraged the youth to remain focused, hardworking, and optimistic about the future.

The celebration reached its peak with the cutting of a grand birthday cake, followed by cheers and goodwill messages from attendees.

The event concluded with a reception featuring a variety of local and continental dishes.

In attedance were; the executive Chairman of Isu local government, Hon Kenneth Ukah, Chairman of the Isu Council of Ndi Eze, HRH Eze B.C. Osuala (Okwara Eze-Obi of Isunjaba), HRH Eze Charles Nnajiemere (Eze Udo II of Amurie-Omanze), and a host of other Ezes.

Hon Kingsley Ozurumba (IMHA Member), Professor Aham Ikumezie, A former member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Innocent Onwuemenyi, and the immediate past lawmaker that represented Isu Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Obiefule, were present.

Others include: Hon Ken Anaeme, Chief Vitalis Ozurumba, Engr. Chiwuba Nnaji, Comrade Kingsley Iheanacho (NULGE Chairman, Isu LGA), Hon Ikenna Egewusi, (Majority Leader, Isu Legislative Council), Hon Chris Albert Ibe, Mr Chinedu Nnaji, Engr. Nnakwe Remy (Representative of Isu Country Club), Forum of Isu President Generals.

About The Author