OBIEFULE CELEBRATES MUM’S BIRTHDAY

by Onyekachi Eze

It was pomp and funfair in the lives of Nwukor’s family of Eluama Orlu in Imo State, as they celebrated their beloved mum’s birthday in glamour.

The birthday bash which took place on the 15th August, 2016 at Nwukor’s family witness creme de la creme who converged to say “Thank you God” for the gift of life showered on their mother, Mrs. Matilda Onukwughara Nwukor (Nee Ihekire) who marked her eighty fifth (85) birthday.

Weekend xtravaganza gathered that the celebration began with a holy mass held at the Catholic Cathedral Parish, Orlu, and later followed with a prestigious reception in her residence.

Interesting to note that the celebrant, Mrs. Nwukor out of her love for children celebrated it kids from far and near as she posited that it has been her norm in dinning with children which was another glamorous sight that gladdened the hearts of the guests.

In her birthday wishes, one of the children of the celebrant and member representing Isu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon (Mrs.) Ngozi Obiefule attributed all thanks and glory to God, adding that without God, the celebration wouldn’t be possible. However, the elated lawmaker prayed for God’s continual blessings, good health of mind and body on her mother and other parents. She added that at 85, her mother has set lasting legacies that would stand a test of time which she affirmed has been her bedrock.