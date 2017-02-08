Imo Leaders Union Vows On Sustainability Of Democracy

A social-political organization, the Imo Leaders Union, has mapped out strategies aimed at further enhancing good governance and political stability not just in Imo State but the entire country. The mission coordinator of the Forum, Ezinwa Barr. Kingsley Ononuju told Journalists in Owerri as they rose from a very colourful meeting few days ago that the organization would make contributions towards the provision and sustainability of democratic dividends to the electorate. And also beef up credible transition structures for continuity of our democracy. Ononuju explained that the union has its membership drawn from the three geo-political zones in Imo State and diaspora stands for equity and justice in leadership. He stated that as part of its input to the political growth of Imo State, the union would organize public Enlightenment activities including seminars with a view to sensitizing both the government and the governed on the need to join hands together in order to uplift the living standard of Imo people. Barr Ononuju stressed the importance for people to support the government in power as a deliberate effort to ensure peace, development and stability in Imo State. He commended the present government in Imo State for the massive infrastructural development recorded in the State. Barr Ononuju stated that Governor Rochas Okorocha has excelled through the provision of free education, massive construction of road and other facilities which touched positively on the lives of the masses. These include

Urban renewal, Tourism and hospitality Industry, Airforce Base coming up, Security and other facilities.

The mission coordinator of the union said that Imo State needed the best in terms of leadership, adding that the organization would work hard to bequeath the State excellence leaders who would add value to the existing development projects in Imo.

Ezinwa Barr Ononuju emphasized that the forum was not established to serve any particular interest, or individual, but rather would protect the general interest of Imo people under justice and equity. He urged the strong members of the forum across the States to remain steadfast as they serve with vigor and dedication for the benefit of the entire populace.

Meanwhile, an interim Executive Council has been constituted for the Imo Leaders Union with Barr. (Ezinwa) Kingsley Ononuju as Mission Coordinator, and Barr. (Mrs) Chinonyerem Chilaka as Secretary. Others are Hon. Emma Okafor and High Chief Zik Martins Nnadozie to run this fast growing organization.