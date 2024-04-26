Resignation Galore: Ihedioha, Followers May Join Labour, APGA

. Upcoming Mega Party Not Left Out

Even as what has been reigning in the camp of a former PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha in Imo State this week is about his resignation and that of other members from the party, Trumpeta can reveal that the search for where next to pitch tent has commenced.

While failing to name next move after tendering his paper for resignation, where Ihedioha and followers will pitch there next tent for political activities has commenced.

Since this week a mass exodus has hit Imo PDP with Ihedioha, a key player in the party leading the action. Apart from him more than two thousand leaders of the ward from the national to state and LGA levels have called it quits from the party fuelling speculations that there is a fresh move.

Information Trumpeta gathered from Ihedioha’s camp has it that Labour party may be the next designation even as searches have commenced to the extent a party like APGA and proposed mega party are on his mind.

Though this newspaper couldn’t reach Ihedioha to confirm but feelers coming from his end have it that the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps wants to start early to plan and arrange how to launch a comeback into the scene after the Supreme Court sacked him from Government House, Owerri as Governor in 2020.

Trumpeta learnt that those who left PDP in sympathy with Ihedioha are making considerations and the pendulum is swinging towards Labour Party. A couple of the associates who decided to be anonymous said that plans are underway to see if they can join Labour and make it strong in Imo to win 2027 elections.

According credible information with Abia State under Governor Alex Otti, it is believed that the ripple effects of Labour Party coupled with the wave Peter Obi, the party’s Presidential Election is creating, joining LP will be a major boost for the Ihedioha’s Rebuild Imo Political family relaunch their stake in Imo politics.

Should the Labour party romance fail, Trumpeta was also informed that the Ihedioha camp is also eyeing APGA as an option.

This APGA interest became manifested on Wednesday when the party officials visited his Mbutu Aboh Mbaise country home for an interface. Though Ihedioha didn’t speak or show body language of signing himself and followers for APGA but an affinity has been established between him and the party which could be a fertile ground for him in 2027.

The fact that APGA had a governor in Prof Soludo of Anambra is another lucrative attraction that would make Ihedioha and followers join the party.

Another option available is the incoming mega party. Permutations are rife that there would be a mega party before 2027 election and the likes of Ihedioha would be the architect of the party that will have national outlook. Should the mega party be realized, Ihedioha and his group may find themselves in the party.