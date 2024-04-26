Aftermath of Mass Exodus: New Imo PDP Exco Move On, Plans Party Reformation

Despite the high number of those who have left the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, alongside Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the leadership of the party in the state has begun moves to regain balance and move forward.

Part of the moves was a meeting called at the party office during the week to review developments.

Meanwhile, to forge ahead after the removal of the state chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu, an acting Chairman, Chidi Dike has been appointed in acting capacity.

To cover up for loses, the PDP in Imo has started shopping for replacement for state, Zonal and LGA officers of the party following the mass resignation.

To begin the process of rebuilding the party against the effects of mass resignation, ward, LGA, Zonal and State officers are to be fixed under acting capacity until formal elections in August when the party at the national stage begins process for elections.

Another device to keep the party afloat is the use of the media to counter the effects of the exit of Ihedioha and followers. Social media and e-operators of the party are at work to disabuse the minds of the public on effects of the mass resignation.

New officials of the party including Hon Bede Ojimmadu, the financial secretary and Mrs Aguwamba Esther, Acting State Woman Leader were in a radio station in Owerri and spoke on the issue indicating there is no cause for alarm.

Trumpeta learnt that the new agenda of the PDP is to see how to rebuild the party and diffuse the after effects of the mass resignation.