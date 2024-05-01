IPM DEBUNKS PURPORTED SUPPORT FOR 2027 IMO GUBER CANDIDATE

It has been brought to the attention of the leadership of the Imo Progressives Movement (IPM), that one Dr. Promise Onyewuchim, ostensibly a fake identity and a character unknown to our fold, has authored a misleading statement purporting that our grand movement has endorsed a governorship candidate for the 2027 Imo State governorship election.

We want to make it unequivocally clear that IPM has not endorsed any gubernatorial candidate for the said election, neither has the issue of 2027 been considered by the hierarchy of the IPM. Any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false and do not represent the views or actions of our revered political organization.

Regarding the timing, IPM firmly believes that it is not appropriate to make any statements or endorsements concerning an election scheduled for 2027 at this juncture. As a movement committed to serving the interests of Imo people, we prioritize rallying support for the success of the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma over haywire politicking. Essentially, our focus at this point is to contribute to addressing the immediate needs and concerns of Imo people and ensure that the dividends of good governance are consolidated in our State.

Furthermore, it is essential to clarify that IPM, with Governor Hope Uzodimma as Grand Patron, will take directives about the political direction to go at the appropriate time. Governor Uzodimma’s leadership and guidance are invaluable to our organization, and we will continue to be guided by his leadership as we navigate the political milieu.

The public and our media partners are, by this release, informed that any statement about IPM which does not emanate from our National Convener, Rt. Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu, BoT Chairman, Hon. Williams Ejiakor, Director-General, Comrade Jeff Nwaoha and Director of Media and Publicity, Collins Opurozor, should be disregarded.

IPM recognizes the importance of maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that it is free from manipulation or interference. We condemn any attempt to exploit our organization’s name to prematurely stoke the fires of political contestations in Imo State.

Moving forward, IPM reaffirms its commitment to upholding the values of honesty, integrity, and accountability. We will continue to serve as a voice for the people and work towards building a better future for all citizens of Imo State.

Finally, IPM reiterates that we have not endorsed any gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 Imo State governorship election. We urge the public to disregard any misleading information and to rely on verified sources for accurate information.

Signed:

Collins Opurozor

Director, Media and Publicity, IPM.