Labour Party Throws Doors Open For Ihedioha,  Followers

.Debunks Fake News About Party

The Labour Party hierarchy in Imo State led by the State Chairman, Bar Callistus Ihejiagwa has denied the news making the rounds that the party has closed its doors to a former Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and his numerous members from joining the party.

In an official release jointly signed by the State Chairman, Bar Callistus Ihejiagwa and Secretary, Engr Paulinus Udechukwu, the party said that Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is an asset to any political party, and therefore is free to join Labour Party with his followers.

The Party warned mischief makers and fake News Peddlers, pointing out that no other person has the authority to determine how the party is to be run but the State Executive members.

The Party said that presently, new registrations and revalidation of new members are going on across the State, and emplored those who want to join the Party to go to the Wards and register now, as that is from where all members join the Party.

Imo Labour Party urged the general public to disregard the story as it was the handwork of opposition parties and their Agents.