God Has Given Me A Second Chance To Live -Clinton Amadi

By Onyekachi Eze

Member representing Owerri Municipal in the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Clinton Amadi has acknowledged God’s presence in his life, by coming out from a major surgery alive after 8 hours.

Amadi revealed this while addressing his Colleagues at the House of Assembly under motion on adjournment on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The ranking Lawmaker informed them that his absence from plenary sessions for weeks was not deliberate, but medically induced.

According to him, throughout the period he wasn’t attending sittings, he was at Lagos for an open heart surgery, which was carried out on him successfully.

In a special note, he thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for his fatherly love, especially for calling him on the phone before he entered inside the theater.

To the House leadership and Members led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, he commended them for keeping in touch throughout the period.