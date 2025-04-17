Imo Workers Mourn Over Anyadike’s Death

..As Ex NLC Chairman Goes Home May 9th

The Death has been announced of Hon Chief Reginald Amanze Anyadike, PhD, the Mbamadike, Uduka Udu1.

In a release by the family Anyadike Family, his death was a shock to the entire Anyadike family as he had traveled to United Kingdom,UK where he had the best of treatments, returned to Nigeria hail and hearty only to pass-on after a brief illness.

The Late Chief Anyadike,who hails from Egbelu Agbala in Owerri North LGA,Imo State had served Imo State and Nigeria in various capacities before his demise

He was the Imo State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC where he led workers of Imo State,with cordial relationship between the Organized Labour and the State Government.

He also was a former Secretary General of Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT,Imo State Chapter, and later Cross River State, a Position he left indelible legacies,with Teachers-Government relationship till date in both States.

According to his family, Chief Anyadike’s final journey on earth will commence on May 7th,2025 with a Service of Songs and Tribute Night in his Compound at Egbelu Agbala, Owerri North LGA. Time is 5pm.

On May 9th there will be a Burial Mass at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Agbala by 10am.

This would be followed by Interment in his Compound.

The Outing Mass Service would be held on May 11th at St Mary’s Catholic Church.

“I feel so weak and sad to speak about this tragedy.Our entire family is devasted,but we can’t query God because he giveth and taketh” Prince Tony Anyadike,his younger Sibling lamented.

The family uses this channel to ask for Prayers during this period of sorrow and mourning.