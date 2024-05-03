May Day! Imo Governor Disappoints Workers Again,  Falls To Announce New Minimum Wage

By Okey Alozie

The Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma did not make Imo Workers happy on the May Day (Workers day).

The workers in the address presented by the Labour Leader in Imo State demanded for salary increase but the Governor refused to say anything regarding the matter rather he promised to be the first to pay after negotiation with the labour union. He however announced other welfare packages.

The Governor announced new welfare packages to civil servants as his appreciation and support for 2024 workers day celebration in his address to the workers during the May Day celebration at Heros square (1st of May 2024).

The Governor disclosed that the workers welfare remains his priority adding that he has already paid gratuity to over 30,000 retired workers of Imo State. He revealed that those with fraudulent documents are yet to get their own gratuity money.

The Governor promised to be the First Chief Executive of the State to pay the new National minimum wage whenever it is approved by Mr President.

He also hinted that soon the financial benefit of workers promotion will be paid without further delay.

The Governor who said he had already approved the extension of service to Imo teachers made it clear that he will always reciprocate to the good gesture of Imo workers.

According him, civil servants in Imo supported his re-election and voted for him.

Uzodinma further stated that without workers nothing will go well in Imo, adding that he will do everything humanly possible to see that the civil servants enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“Am willing to help you all because I consider myself as one of Imo workers” Governor Uzodinma declared.

Speaking further, the Governor urged Imo workers to take their jobs serious and add more value to the system. He warned against truancy, lateness to work and using Government time to attend private businesses.

The Governor appealed to the workers to package themselves very well so that they can be one of the best in Nigeria.

He raised eyesbrow on those who used their positions to allocate land to people without government approval.

He also blasted the government appointees who were alleged to be involved in illegal land activities in Imo. He therefore said that it was because of wrong land allocation that made him to appoint himself as land commissioner.

Earlier in his address, the Labour leader in the State, Comr Uche Chigaemezu in his welcome address requested the Governor to give the workers their promotion financial benefit, minimum wage increase and additional staff busses and other welfare packages. He thanked the Governor for fixing Imo roads.

The highlights of the occasion include, workers match past, omenimo dance and many others. People from different walk of life came to the occasion.

The new commissioners who spoke to our reporter at Heros Square submitted that the State Governor meant well for Imo workers. They promised to complement his good effort in bringing massive development to Imo State.