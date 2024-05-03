Disquiet in Imo As Uzodinma Denies Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Ikeduru Commissionership Slots

.As Oru West, Nwangele Produce Three Each

.Other LGA Given Two, One Slots

Going by the distribution of Commissioners to Local Government Areas, LGAs in Imo State, air of discontent is reigning in the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Uzodimma in batches nominated appointees for Commissioner positions who were on Tuesday handed portfolios.

Trumpeta discovered that there is disquiet in some LGAs who were not represented in the Commissioner list.

The worries arise from the fact that while some LGAs couldn’t get one candidate, others got more than one with some having two and three opportunities.

After the first batch, Uzodimma nominated second and third batches before sending the last one on the eve of the inauguration date.

A check of the names that have been asked to man the ministries shows that LGAs like Ohaji/ Egbema, Oguta and Ikeduru have no Commissioner nominees, fueling discomfort in some LGAs of the state.

From Ohaji/Egbema to Oguta and Ikeduru, top APC chieftains from the area are reported to be at a receiving end of enquires from their people over the denial of a slot. The inability of the governor to give the areas a slot where others had two and three is fuelling displeasure in the APC political family, the governor is a leader.

More disturbing is that while Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta are not given the chances of producing Commissioners, neighbouring Oru West, same Federal Constituency with the aforementioned two LGAs has three Commissioners.

This newspaper also noticed that what is causing ripples in the APC family in Imo is the handing of three Commissioners to Nwangele and two to Isu LGAs, that are part of one federal constituency, where Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Ikeduru had none.

Another LGA that benefited from the Uzodimma lopsided appointment is Ehime Mbano with two LGAs.

Trumpeta has it in good authority that apparently worried by this, top leaders of the affected LGAs are planning to meet with Uzodimma to air their grievances over the denial to produce a governor.