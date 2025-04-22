Eze T.A Obiefule’s 83 Year Birthday, 43 Year Coronation Anniversary Holds April 22, As Prominent Nigerians To Be Crowned

The Traditional Ruler of Umudioka Ancient Kingdom in Orlu LGA His Imperial Majesty, Eze Dr Thomas Agu Obiwuru Obiefule, the Okairuro 1 of Umudioka Autonomous Community will on April 22, 2025 hold his 83 years birthday and 43 coronation anniversaries. The event will take place at Nigeria Corporate Existence Commutative Place, Umudioka Ancient Kingdom, starting with a holy mass at Sacred Heart Parish Umudioka by 10:am.

According to the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Chief Ethelbert Ukonu, the National Chairman of APC Alhaji Umar Ganduje and the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka Anite are among prominent Nigerians to be conferred with chieftaincy titles on that day. He said that the event will also have the Governor of the state Sen Hope Uzodimma as Special Guest of Honour adding that arrangements are on top gear to ensure a successful event.