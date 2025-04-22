Pope Francis Dies At 88, As Catholic Faithful Mourn

The Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has joined the Triumphant as he departs the World at the age of 88.

Information obtained from the Vatican newsonline says that the representative of Jesus Christ on earth gave up the ghost on the early hours of Monday, April 21, 2025 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Recall that the departed Catholic leader suffered breathing difficulty from protracted bronchitis ailment.

A sickness that had lingered until the fateful Monday morning.

However, the Catholic Community worldwide are in sober over the sad news, although with the consolation in the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.