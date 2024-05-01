Ex-Senate President’s Son, Amobi Enwerem Quits PDP

Hon. Miguel Amobi Enwerem, the heir apparent to late Chief Evan Enwerem, the 1999 7th President of Nigeria Senate has officially dumped People’s Democratic Party, PDP over what he described as “non reconciled ideologies”.

Enwerem stated this in a resignation letter he signed and addressed to Mr. Martin Nwasoro, the PDP Chairman Atta Ward 2 in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, dated Wednesday 24th April, 2024 and copied to Hon. Geoffrey Ihemtuge, PDP Chairman Ikeduru LGA and Imo State PDP Chairman, and also made available to news in Owerri on Monday.

According to the astute politician, “I hereby, officially inform you gentlemen, that I have resigned my membership of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect. This is due to non reconciled ideologies, I have had within the party in my last 16 years as both an active member, and local leader.

He also expressed disenchantment over the lack of constructive support, he encountered both as a local leader and a political candidate, just as he equally opinionated that the present deep rooted problems of the party, at both State and Federal level cannot be addressed or repaired in the near future.

Enwerem further pointed out with regrets, that no serious consideration was given to him even as an illustrious son of the soil, and loyal member of the party, more so as a youthful politician whose father contributed immensely to the formation of the political party and towards some past successes of the party.

However, he wished both the party and it’s leaders well in their future endeavours, and as a political Ambassador, he expressed his desire to still maintain mutual relationships with his brothers and sisters in the ward, Local Government, and the State at large.

It’s pertinent to recall that Imo State PDP for the past one week has suffered serious Political setback following litanies of her key members resignation as initiated by His Excellency, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, one time Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, former governor of the State under the political party platform but his Rebuild Imo administrative mantra was truncated in 2020 after 7 months on saddle by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Political pundits in the State are in dilemma over Enwerem’s next political move, including his numerous die hard political followers and supporters in the State.

Moreso, some political analysts are of the view that despite the reasons given by younger Enwerem for dumping PDP, that the truth of the matter is most likely to be as a visionary politician, he may have been driven by future political alliances that may better his political mission and vision. However, time will surely tell.