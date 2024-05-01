Egu’s Bill On Electricity Scales Second Reading In Imo Assembly

Just after 24hours of moving a motion about two communities in his Constituency that have never witnessed electricity, the Member Representing Ngor Okpala in Imo State House of Assembly and Vice Chairman House Committee on Power and Water Resources, Rt.Hon. Obinna Egu, Ph.D, has presented the Second Reading of the Imo State Electricity Bill 2024 to the State House of Assembly.

Presenting the all Important Bill during House Plenary on Thursday, Rt. Hon. Egu stated that what gave rise to the Bill was the assent given by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR which empowers States, companies and individuals to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity independently .

He extensively emphasized on the general principles of the Bill and how it will help to enhance skills, Artisan and trade, Industrial activities, business growth and unlock the full economic potentials of Imo State.

He further explained that the Bill shall establish “The Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission” and the Commission shall facilitate, support and promote the development of a sustainable generation, transmission and distribution of reliable, affordable, efficient electricity in the state, and also have the right to issue and revoke licenses of the electricity marketers.

He asserted that this Bill will serve as a legislative backing in complimenting the efforts that are being made by the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma in actualizing an uninterrupted (24/7) Power Supply that will be generated from natural Gas, whence statistics has shown that Imo State has the highest natural Gas reserve across the sub-Saharan Africa.

He therefore appealed to his colleagues to give the Bill Proposal an expedited action for it to be passed into Law without further delay, so as to make Imo State blossom.

Honourable Members such as the Chief Whip, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Majority Leader, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, Minority Leader, Hon. Ugochukwu Amuchie, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, Hon. Chisom Ojukwu, Hon. Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon. Emeka Ozurumba, Hon. Uche Agabige, Hon. Sam Osuji, Hon. Ben Ozoemenam, Hon. Gilbert Nwosu, Hon. Henry Agbasonu in their separate remarks commended the Ngor Okpala Lawmaker for coming up with such well articulated, and clearly communicated Bill and unanimously agreed to give it an accelerated legislative action.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe adjourned the Bill for 3rd Reading.