Mbaise PDP Big Wig, Emegwara, Joins APC

A renowned politician in Enyiogugu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Dr. Stanley Ibeawuchi Emegwara, has dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The official ceremony to dully welcome Emegwara to the broom party fold was conducted at the Central School Enyiogugu on Sunday, April 28, 2024 before APC executive and faithful.

Speaking at the declaration ground, the Enyiogugu ward chairman, Chief Chika Iwuamadi described Emegwara as a man of wonders. According to him, “I can tell you that Dr Emegwara is a man of wonders because he does small things in great ways. He is a lawyer, pharmacist even as he is a proud holder of Ph.D which he deservedly earned. This means that he is not a politician without address. He is a man of means and that counts positively for him”.

In his remarks, the youth leader of Enyiogugu ward, Comrade Stanley Ikenga, looking happy and excited, testified that Emegwara’s coming to APC would not only fortify the party at Enyiogugu but would also make it stronger and better packaged in Aboh Mbaise in general.

He said, “The man we are receiving here today is a go getter. He is a lion when it comes to fighting for justice, equity and fairness. Barrister Emegwara is a politician with a difference because he stands for democracy and promotes constitutionalism. Therefore, his coming to APC would stablize the party not just in Enyiogugu but Aboh Mbaise as a whole”.

The woman leader eulogiesd Emegwara’s virtues of hard work, dedication, discipline and steadfastness which she pointed out were vital for any politician who knew her onikbs. She commended the move by Emegwara in joining APC, indicating that the timing was excellent and proper.

The ward secretary, Mr Alex Ibeh promised on behalf of the Enyiogugu APC executive that Emegwara would be received with open hands and love, while urging him to see everyone in the party as brothers and sisters.

During his declaration speech, Emegwara thanked all who left their tight and busy schedules to attend the event, and promised he would contribute his meaningful quota to the growth and development of APC in Enyiogugu and Aboh Mbaise.

Pointedly enumerating the reason he left the PDP, Emegwara noted that “Since the APC has been in power for about nine years now in Abuja and 12 years in Imo, it has therefore become absolutely necessary for those of us who can contribute our ideas and visions to join hands with fellow like minds in moving our ward, LGA and state forward.

“Again, the issue now is for all of us to come together and fashion out ways through which we can make APC to be more loved and appreciated in this Enyiogugu ward and Aboh Mbaise in general. Together, we shall triumph “, he concluded.

The highlight of the day was when the Enyiogugu ward executive, including the former chairman, Nze Julian Nwaogu, as well as the laison officer, Jude Agwulonu, in unison, handed over a broom to Emegwara and thereafter welcomed him to the APC fold.

It was an event that attracted party faithful across the eight villages in Enyiogugu and beyond.