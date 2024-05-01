Commissioner Position:  Nyerere Ogbonna On Behalf Of  Ifeanyi Oruh’s Friends Hails Uzodimma On  Appointment

By Onyekachi Eze

The former Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East Council Area, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has sent his warm felicitations to one of the Commissioners-designate, Chief Ifeanyi Oruh over his appointment into the Executive Council of Imo State.

For the commencement of the second phase of the Uzodimma’s led administration, Sir Ifeanyi Oruh made the list and passed through the scrutiny of the legislature. He scaled through and was confirmed by the Lawmakers.

In a special order, the ex IMC boss hailed the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for the inclusion of the worthy Oru East son as his cabinet member.

Ogbonna hinted that the governor has once more exemplified his panache for quality job delivery, hence the appointment of Sir Ifeanyi Oruh and his likes.

He maintained that Uzodimma stands tall among his brother governors in the Country, especially as he has always demonstrated so by his impeccable antecedents and leadership expertise.

As the immediate door-to-door coordinator in Oru East LGA in the last general election, Nze Ogbonna continued by congratulating the governor for his landslide victory which he said was evident of his wide acceptance by Ndi Imo.

In view of this, he expressed satisfaction that someone like Chief Sir Ifeanyi Oruh made the Commissioner’s list.

He assured that considering the decades of dedication and perseverance demonstrated by the appointee, he would serve the State effectively in any Ministry he is assigned to.

“Hon Chief Sir Ifeanyi Damian Oruh is a beloved brother and son in whom Oru East people are well pleased. He is a servant Leader. He has paid his dues and so, deserves any position so appointed.

“He is one man who is ready to sacrifice his all for the good of the party and to the society. He believes in Leadership and respect for constituted authorities. He is an asset and we are proud of him”, said Ogbonna.

Speaking further, he enjoined Imolites at home and in the diaspora to support the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, pointing out that he meant well for the State through the programs, policies and ideas set in motion.

Commenting on infrastructural developments, Ogbonna posited that Uzodimma has raised the bar unlike in the past.

However, in further congratulations, he prayed that the State thrives in all her lofty visions and goals to be brought to fruition by the appointees in their respective Ministries.