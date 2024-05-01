After Dumping PDP, Ihedioha Gets Close To Labour Party

Strong indications that Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who recently resigned from the PDP may quickly shift tent to Labour Party.

Recall that the wave of resignation hitting PDP since last week was orchestrated by the action of Ihedioha, a former governorship candidate of the party who resigned membership last week.

Trumpeta learnt that Ihedioha may have commenced talks with Labour as he was spotted in Abia State on Sunday in close door interactive session with the governor of the state, Alex Otti who is of the Labour party.

Speculations have been rife that after leaving the PDP, Ihedioha was heading to either Labour or APGA.

Moments he dropped his resignation letter, APGA chiefs visited his Mbutu Aboh Mbaise domain to entice him with a proposal to join the party.

While watchers of political developments are still guessing what next for Ihedioha, the former House of Reps Deputy Speaker was in Abia State to have words with Otti.

Though details of the outcome were not made public but Trumpeta can reveal that the discussion can’t be divorced from possibilities of having the Mbaise born politician in Labour Party.

Otti is the only Labour party governor and Abia State where he presides as Governor has affinity with Imo State.

Although, more of Ihedioha’s followers in PDP are resigning en mass from the party fuelling further speculations that his Rebuild Imo Political family may shift base to Labour in the few coming weeks.

“Delighted to have met with my esteemed brother and friend, Governor @alexottiofr, at his residence in Isialangwa. We had a convivial discussion, even as I commend his giant strides in Abia State,”